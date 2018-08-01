Express recipe: Whip up the easy and tasty Egg katori in no time

Egg Katori: Try out this easy and delicious recipe. Egg Katori: Try out this easy and delicious recipe.

Egg katori is a fun way to healthy and nourishing breakfast. And it is super easy. Just cut your favourite omelette vegetables, add in a bowl with eggs and bake.

With different flavour combinations, these egg katoris are great when you have many people over and want to do something like eggs on demand! Try flavours like the basic cheese omelette or the classic tomato basil omelette or something more experimental! In this recipe, I bring to you 4 popular omelette combinations made into egg katori.

* Indian Masala: Onion, green chillies, and cumin

* Basic Cheese: Grated cheddar, spring onion, and dried oregano

* Tomato Basil: Cherry tomatoes, fresh basil leaves, and dried oregano

* Spinach Mushroom: Mushroom, baby spinach, dried thyme

What other flavours would you try with this simple recipe?

Egg Katori

Prep: 5 mins | Cook Time: 15 mins | Serves 4

Ingredients:

3 – Eggs

2 tbsp – Milk

Salt to taste

Mixed vegetables and cheese (see flavour combinations above)

1 tbsp – Butter, softened

Method:

* Grease four oven-proof katoris (I have used ceramic ramekins) with butter. Preheat oven to 200ºC.

* Crack the eggs in a glass or a small jar. Mix in the milk and salt. Whisk well.

* Chop the different omelette vegetable combinations you want to make. * Since each egg katori is less than one egg, you need very little of the veggies.

* Add the different vegetable combinations in each katori. In this recipe, I have used the above mentioned 4 omelette combinations.

* Divide the egg and milk mixture into the katoris.

* Bake in the preheated oven for 10-15 minutes till the eggs are set.

* Serve immediately. Be careful that the katoris will be hot. You can serve them in the katori itself with a fork or remove them on a plate.

I like to make eggs in an oven as the hands-on work is very little and once in the oven, you are free for conversations. Another of my regular eggs in oven recipe is something I call hidden eggs as it is a mix of veggies, eggs, bread and cheese into one baked breakfast dish.

