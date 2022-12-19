Wine expert clarifies some ‘wrong statements’ about the drink

Wine is often considered to be an acquired taste. But did you know that there are also certain dos and don’ts when it comes to drinking or cooking with wine, which is available in many varieties? Worry not, here’s some help from Sonal Holland, a wine connoisseur, who took to Instagram to not only share information about the drink but also clarify and explain certain “wrong statements” that are commonly used in reference to the same.

“In recent years, we have started having elaborate wine conversations in India and many people are eager to learn and share information about wine. This also means they come across wrong information and they extend this information further without really vetting it,” she captioned her Instagram post.

As such, she discussed some such common misinformation that she stressed one should definitely not believe:

All sparkling wines are referred to as champagne: Champagne can only come from the Champagne region in France. It is not a universal word for all the sparkling wines made in the world.

White wines aren’t meant for ageing: Most white wines aren’t meant for long storage, but neither are most red wines. However, some white wines such as premium Champagne, white Bordeaux, white Burgundy, Soave, German Riesling can be aged and a little bit of ageing does benefit these wines.

Sweet wines are for beginners: The wines that get most people into the world of wine in the first place tend to be sweet wines. So, we understand “it is only meant for beginners”. But, sweet wines are among the most complex and revered and at whatever level you are at your wine journey, you should definitely enjoy them.

Red wine for red meat, white wine for fish: The old adage of “red wine with red meat and white wine with fish” may be easy to remember but is no longer considered a thumb rule. “These days, you are more likely to hear, drink what you like, eat what you like. But, there are still certain guidelines that can help your wine pairing choice to be a sound one,” Sonal added.

