Stuck indoors? Stay calm and cook up an exotic snack for your loved ones

So how are you coping with self-quarantine? While the whole world has come to a stop and we are stuck indoors for our own benefit, there are lot of positives too. There is a harmony as we stand united as one world. A while ago, there were reports of protests and riots everywhere and this tiny invisible virus has shown us how minuscule our existence really is.

And while you have all the time to read the dos and don’ts of this self-quarantined phase, I hope you have decided to abide by the ‘one day Janta Curfew’ too today. This is not any imprisonment, rather a step for your own betterment and the country. I so hope that the situation normalises soon and we are out again to our workstations and the usual routine we were least thankful for, just a few days ago.

This phase is also bringing people closer virtually. I have received maximum confirmations for my online workshops this month. The reason is simple. People want to stay happy indoors and cook up some really good food. Especially when restaurants are shut or to be avoided, worried moms want to make their kids happy with some easy yet exotic restaurant-style food.

Which is why, today I have decided to share a non-millet recipe but obviously a very healthy one. You can name it Beetroot-Mushroom Chaaps, which is completely soya-free. It consists of all good ingredients including rolled oats, beetroot, mushroom, sesame and spinach. Works great if plated nicely as an anytime snack or even as a healthy starter.

Read more for its step by step recipe along with numerous health benefits it will give your loved ones and you. So cheer up, brighten up your Sunday and enjoy staying home like never before.

BEETROOT MUSHROOM CHAAPS

Ingredients: (for 8-9 Chaaps)

· 1 Cup Boiled Kidney Beans (Rajma)

· ½ Cup Grated and squeezed Beetroot

· ½ Cup Grated Cottage Cheese (Paneer)

· 1 Cup Chopped Spinach

· ¼ Cup Pre-roasted Sesame Seeds

· ½ Cup Pre-roasted and crushed Rolled Oats

· 5-6 Button Mushrooms (Blanched and chopped)

· Rock Salt to taste

· 1 tsp Seasonings of your choice

· ½ tsp Kashmiri Red Chilli Powder

· ¼ tsp Raw Mango Powder (Amchoor)

· ¼ tsp Turmeric Powder

· 1 tsp fresh Lemon Juice

· 1tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

· Wooden chaat spoons to shape them

Method:

1. Dry roast sesame seeds and rolled oats separately and keep them aside.

2. In a deep pan, add olive oil followed by boiled and mashed kidney beans, squeezed beetroot, chopped spinach, grated cottage cheese, roasted sesame seeds, oats, rock salt and all the spices.

3. Mix them well and cook for another 4-5 minutes till the mixture dries up.

4. Spread the mixture onto a flat tray and allow it to cool.

5. Now add blanched and finely chopped mushroom pieces followed by your favourite seasoning. I have added Piri Piri spice mix here. Mix it all nicely.

6. Grease your palm and lay a wooden spoon as shown in the picture.

7. Follow the steps to cover half of the wooden spoon with the mixture. Seal it from the bottom so that the mixture doesn’t fall.

8. Grease a baking tray with some oil. And grill these chaaps in a preheated oven at 200C for 10-15 minutes. Flip it once half done. Grill them till the outer crust is cooked perfectly.

9. Serve hot with homemade mint chutney or any dip of your choice.

Health benefits of Sesame, Beetroot, Mushrooms and Rolled Oats

Sesame Seeds are a good source of healthy fats, protein, B vitamins, minerals, fiber, antioxidants, and other beneficial plant compounds. Regularly eating substantial portions of these seeds may aid blood sugar control, combat arthritis pain, and lower cholesterol.

Beetroot is packed with Vitamins A, C, K, beta-carotene, polyphenols, antioxidants and folate, all of which helps to boost blood count and immunity. Consumption of beetroot helps lower blood pressure. Beetroot has anti-inflammatory and detoxifying properties that help flush out toxins from the body, which reflects in healthy and glowing skin.

All types of edible mushrooms contain varying degrees of protein and fibre. They also contain B vitamins as well as a powerful antioxidant called selenium, which helps to support the immune system and prevent damage to cells and tissues.

Oats contain many powerful antioxidants that help reduce blood pressure and other benefits. Oats are also high in soluble fibre, which helps in reducing cholesterol and blood sugar levels. It promotes healthy gut bacteria and increases the feeling of fullness.

(Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative and healthy cooking workshops for all age groups.)

