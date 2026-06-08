Everest guide survived on ice and chocolates: What to eat in extreme cold

Here's what you should know about surviving extreme conditions (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

A Nepali guide, forced to “stay behind” at Mount Everest and reportedly discovered after six days, has revealed that he survived by “chewing ice” and “eating a few chocolates” from his pocket. Speaking to BBC Nepali while being treated for dehydration, frostbite and a fractured bone in Kathmandu, Dawa Sherpa said, “I didn’t think I would be alive. I thought I would perish this way.”

He also asserted that he did not “go missing” during the descent, but was instead forced to “stay behind” as his oxygen ran out.

He was spotted by a cleanup team at the Base Camp. “I didn’t eat anything for the first two days. Then I began chewing ice. It hurt my teeth. I chewed the ice hard.”