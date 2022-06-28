scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Must Read

Make ‘tamatar ke papad’ at home with this easy recipe

If you think it's hard, check out this recipe by 'Amma ki Thaali' that is naturally vegan and gluten-free

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 28, 2022 8:50:23 pm
papad, recipeTry your hand at making papad at home, the healthy way. (Respresentational photo, source: Wikimedia Commons)

Eaten as a snack or with meals, papad can be enjoyed fried or roasted. But, most of us buy papad — which our grandmothers once used to prepare at home — from the grocery store.

So, why not try your hand at making it, too?

ALSO READ |Like mirchi ka achaar? Try this five-ingredient, oil-free recipe

If you think it’s hard, check out this recipe by ‘Amma ki Thaali’ that is naturally vegan and gluten-free:

Ingredients

-4 to 5 tomatoes
-1/2 cup sabudana
-3 cups water
-Kashmiri chilli powder
-1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds
-Coriander leaves
-Salt to taste
-Thin sheet of polythene
-Oil

ALSO CHECK OUT |Healthy eating: This gluten-free, vegan recipe can be whipped up in a jiffy

Method

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 28, 2022: Why to read ‘Hurting religious Sentiments’ or ‘In...Premium
UPSC Key-June 28, 2022: Why to read ‘Hurting religious Sentiments’ or ‘In...
Did NCP hold Uddhav hand, stop resignation, give him false hope?Premium
Did NCP hold Uddhav hand, stop resignation, give him false hope?
How Rampur, Azamgarh were won: Behind BJP chipping away of SP votesPremium
How Rampur, Azamgarh were won: Behind BJP chipping away of SP votes
Rationalisation, reforms may test Centre-state relations at GST meetPremium
Rationalisation, reforms may test Centre-state relations at GST meet
More Premium Stories >>
  1. Cut and blitz the tomatoes in a mixer grinder.
  2. Use a sieve to extract the juice from the blitzed tomatoes.
  3. Then, take sabudana and put it in the mixer grinder. Blitz till it is coarse in texture and not completely powdery.
  4. Then, in a bowl, put three cups of water, the sabudana and the tomato juice and let it cook for 8-10 minutes, stirring continuously.
  5. Turn off the flame when the mixture has acquired a thick consistency, as shown in the video.
  6. Then, add the jeera, salt, and chopped coriander leaves and give it a stir.
  7. Let the mixture cool.
  8. Spread a thin sheet of polythene and grease it with some oil.
  9. Then, pour the batter using a spoon in thin layers, as big or small as you want your papad to be.
  10. These need to be put under the sunlight for 2 days to get dried.
  11. To fry the papad, take adequate amount of oil in a frying pan and put one papad after the other in hot oil on medium heat.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall, subscribe for the best coverage out of India starting at just $5 per month

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

KNMA
Exhibition explores the realm between reality and creativity
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 28: Latest News
Advertisement