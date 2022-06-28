Make ‘tamatar ke papad’ at home with this easy recipe

Eaten as a snack or with meals, papad can be enjoyed fried or roasted. But, most of us buy papad — which our grandmothers once used to prepare at home — from the grocery store.

So, why not try your hand at making it, too?

If you think it’s hard, check out this recipe by ‘Amma ki Thaali’ that is naturally vegan and gluten-free:

Ingredients –

-4 to 5 tomatoes

-1/2 cup sabudana

-3 cups water

-Kashmiri chilli powder

-1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

-Coriander leaves

-Salt to taste

-Thin sheet of polythene

-Oil

Method

Cut and blitz the tomatoes in a mixer grinder. Use a sieve to extract the juice from the blitzed tomatoes. Then, take sabudana and put it in the mixer grinder. Blitz till it is coarse in texture and not completely powdery. Then, in a bowl, put three cups of water, the sabudana and the tomato juice and let it cook for 8-10 minutes, stirring continuously. Turn off the flame when the mixture has acquired a thick consistency, as shown in the video. Then, add the jeera, salt, and chopped coriander leaves and give it a stir. Let the mixture cool. Spread a thin sheet of polythene and grease it with some oil. Then, pour the batter using a spoon in thin layers, as big or small as you want your papad to be. These need to be put under the sunlight for 2 days to get dried. To fry the papad, take adequate amount of oil in a frying pan and put one papad after the other in hot oil on medium heat.

