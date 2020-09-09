Snack time: Non-fried masala chana for your evening cravings

Let the umami-filled crunchy recipe fill your tea time. (Source: MeghnasFoodMagic/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

How about making your tea time a little more interesting with a lip-smacking recipe that can be made in a jiffy? So get ready to be wowed by masala chickpeas or masala chana that can be made at home with just a few easily-available ingredients. If you have been wondering how to make the recipe, here’s some help.

Chef Meghna Kamdar from Meghna’s Food Magic recently shared the easy preparation on her Instagram feed.

Take a look.

“No need to buy or deep fry,” said Kamdar.

Ingredients

Chickpeas (half boiled; up to two whistles in cooker)

1½ tbsp – Olive oil or any other oil

Some roasted cumin powder

Some dry parsley

Some red chilli powder

Salt as per taste

Some chilli flakes

Method

*Take a mixing bowl, add chickpeas, olive oil, roasted cumin powder, dry parsley, red chilli powder, salt and chilli flakes and mix well.

You can also add pizza seasonings and onion, garlic powder.

*Transfer the same to a baking tray and put it in the oven for 25 minutes. (Preheat the oven at 190° for 10 mins).

*For cooking on the stove, put it in the pan and stir constantly for 20-25 minutes on slow flame.

*Check after few minutes, stir it lightly and again leave for cooking.

Pro tips

You can store this snack for a minimum of six days in an airtight container.

When are you trying?

