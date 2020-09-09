Snack time: Non-fried masala chana for your evening cravings

How about making your tea time a little more interesting with a lip-smacking recipe that can be made in a jiffy? So get ready to be wowed by masala chickpeas or masala chana that can be made at home with just a few easily-available ingredients. If you have been wondering how to make the recipe, here’s some help.
Chef Meghna Kamdar from Meghna’s Food Magic recently shared the easy preparation on her Instagram feed.
Take a look.
View this post on Instagram
“No need to buy or deep fry,” said Kamdar.
ALSO READ | Here’s what you should eat for snacks depending on your schedule
Ingredients
Chickpeas (half boiled; up to two whistles in cooker)
1½ tbsp – Olive oil or any other oil
Some roasted cumin powder
Some dry parsley
Some red chilli powder
Salt as per taste
Some chilli flakes
Method
*Take a mixing bowl, add chickpeas, olive oil, roasted cumin powder, dry parsley, red chilli powder, salt and chilli flakes and mix well.
You can also add pizza seasonings and onion, garlic powder.
*Transfer the same to a baking tray and put it in the oven for 25 minutes. (Preheat the oven at 190° for 10 mins).
*For cooking on the stove, put it in the pan and stir constantly for 20-25 minutes on slow flame.
*Check after few minutes, stir it lightly and again leave for cooking.
Pro tips
You can store this snack for a minimum of six days in an airtight container.
When are you trying?
