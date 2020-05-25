Murmura bhel recipes to drive away those hunger pangs

Let your evenings come alive with these lip-smacking bhel recipes. (Source: Tarla Dalal/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Let your evenings come alive with these lip-smacking bhel recipes. (Source: Tarla Dalal/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Evenings call for light snacks that not only help one tide over the hunger pangs, but also serve as instant energy boosters. And what better than puffed rice or chatpata bhel or murmura? There is nothing like the nutritious murmura bhel to satisfy those (unwanted) cravings in a healthy way. In fact, puffed rice is known to be a low-calorie snack which is a rich source of high fibre, protein and complex carbs.

If you are in the mood for some tasty bhel, chef Tarla Dalal’s recipes are worth a try.

Kolhapuri Bhadang Murmura

This variety is made with puffed rice and peanuts sautéed with garlic, curry leaves and spice powders. The addition of red chilli powder adds a spicy dimension to the snack which is well balanced out by the addition of sugar! The crispness of the peanuts add a whole new layer to this snack, as it beautifully complements the melt-in-the-mouth texture of murmura.

Preparation time: 10 mins; cooking time: 11 mins; total time: 21 mins; makes: 5 cups

Ingredients

4 cups – Thick puffed rice (kurmura)

2 1/2tbsp – Oil

1/4 cup – Raw peanuts

1/4 cup – Crushed garlic (lehsun)

7-8 – Curry leaves (kadi patta)

1/2tsp – Turmeric powder (haldi)

1/2tsp – Asafoetida (hing)

1/2tbsp – Chilli powder

Salt to taste

1tsp – Powdered sugar

Method

*Heat oil in a deep non-stick pan. Add the peanuts and sauté on a medium flame for two to three minutes.

*Add the garlic and continue to sauté on a medium flame for four minutes.

*Add the curry leaves, turmeric powder and asafoetida and sauté on a medium flame for 30 seconds.

*Switch off the flame, add the chilli powder and salt and mix well. Switch on the flame, add the murmurra and sugar, mix well and cook on a slow flame for three minutes, while stirring continuously.

*Cool completely and store in an air-tight container.

Nutritious Bhel

Made with sprouts, and fruits, this variety is for all those healthy food lovers. Reduce the amount of puffed rice, avoid the papdi, sev and calorie-laden sweet chutney in this healthy bhel recipe. “Bhel with sprouts and fruits, bhel for heart, weight loss and diabetics,” she mentioned.

Ingredients

1 cup – Puffed rice (kurmura)

1/2tsp – Oil

1/2tsp – Cumin seeds (jeera)

A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

1/4tsp – Turmeric powder (haldi)

1/2tsp – Black salt (sanchal)

1/4tsp – Chilli powder

Other ingredients for nutritious bhel

1/2 cup – Fresh pomegranate (anar)

1/2 cup – Orange segments , cut into halves

1/2 cup – Finely chopped tomatoes

1/2 cup – Boiled mixed sprouts

1/2 cup – Chopped apples

3tbsp – Chopped raw mangoes

1/4 cup – Finely chopped coriander (dhania)

4tsp – Lemon juice

Salt to taste

Method

*Heat the oil in a broad non-stick pan and add the cumin seeds.

*When the seeds crackle, add asafoetida, turmeric powder, puffed rice and mix well. Cook on medium flame for one minute.

*Add black salt, chilli powder and mix well. Cook for another 30 seconds.

*Let it cool down completely.

How to serve the nutritious bhel

*Combine the masala puffed rice and all the remaining ingredients in a deep bowl and mix well.

*Serve the nutritious bhel immediately.

Mouth-watering, right?

