Evening snack recipe: Try this fibre-rich kala chana salad today

kala chana or black chickpea has a lower glycemic index. (Photo: Getty) kala chana or black chickpea has a lower glycemic index. (Photo: Getty)

You are what you eat; which is why you should cut down on sugar and fried foods and opt for healthier alternatives, especially to satiate those unwanted cravings. So if you are looking for ways to make your snack time healthy, check out this simple salad recipe which comes loaded with the goodness of kala chana or black chickpeas. If you are wondering about its health benefits, click here.

Ingredients

A boiled cup of black chickpea

Olive oil

1 tbsp – Lemon juice

1 tsp – Cumin powder

½ tsp – Cumin seeds or jeera

Chopped cucumbers

Chopped tomatoes

Chopped onions

Chopped bell pepper

Chopped green chillis

Steps

*Boil a cup of black chickpeas and keep aside. In a pan, pour some olive oil and ½ teaspoon of cumin seeds and let it splatter.

*To this, add chopped green chillis and onions. Fry for a minute and then add the boiled chickpeas. Add salt (according to taste) and cumin powder.

*Mix well and add the bell peppers and tomato. Give it a good stir and let it cook on low heat for about 8-10 minutes.

*Now lower the heat and drizzle some lemon juice or sprinkle some chaat masala and enjoy.

