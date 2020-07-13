scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 13, 2020
COVID19

Evening snack recipe: Try this fibre-rich kala chana salad today

Kala chana is rich in magnesium, and is also great for your skin. So try this healthy salad and say hello to good health

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 13, 2020 7:10:21 pm
 kala chana or black chickpea has a lower glycemic index. (Photo: Getty)

You are what you eat; which is why you should cut down on sugar and fried foods and opt for healthier alternatives, especially to satiate those unwanted cravings. So if you are looking for ways to make your snack time healthy, check out this simple salad recipe which comes loaded with the goodness of kala chana or black chickpeas. If you are wondering about its health benefits, click here.

Khamang kakdi: Try this easy Maharashtrian salad today

View this post on Instagram

Black Chickpea Salad Also known as kala Chana Salad, is a protein-packed, gluten-free, healthy brown chana salad that happens to be delicious too. It is quick and easy to prepare loaded with a lemon dressing. You will surely fall in love with this wholesome vegetarian salad. For lunch, I always stick to something that is healthy, fulfilling and can literally be a one-bowl meal. That is the reason chana salad has become one of my favorite weekday lunch. …… …………………… DM for Recipe …………………… …… #kalachana #kalachanasalad #blackchickpea #blackchickpeasalad #saladicious #saladbaby #chana #tomato #cucumber #onion #lemonjuice #onion #saladtime #afternoonsalad #easytomake #quickrecipes #saladrecipe #cookinglove #lovesalad #lovemysalad #foodie #foodieinmumbai #foodiesofinstagram #foodphotography #healthyfood #foodofmumbai #saladforallseason

A post shared by @ recipesfrom_mykitchen on

READ| Immunity boosters: Include these 5 vitamins and minerals in your diet

Ingredients

  • A boiled cup of black chickpea
  • Olive oil
  • 1 tbsp – Lemon juice
  • 1 tsp – Cumin powder
  • ½ tsp – Cumin seeds or jeera
  • Chopped cucumbers
  • Chopped tomatoes
  • Chopped onions
  • Chopped bell pepper
  • Chopped green chillis

Steps

*Boil a cup of black chickpeas and keep aside. In a pan, pour some olive oil and ½ teaspoon of cumin seeds and let it splatter.

*To this, add chopped green chillis and onions. Fry for a minute and then add the boiled chickpeas. Add salt (according to taste) and cumin powder.

*Mix well and add the bell peppers and tomato. Give it a good stir and let it cook on low heat for about 8-10 minutes.

*Now lower the heat and drizzle some lemon juice or sprinkle some chaat masala and enjoy.

ALSO READ| Try these protein-packed vegetarian galouti kebabs today (recipe inside)

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

kareena kapoor khan, alia bhatt, ananya panday, ananya panday, kiara panday, sara ali khan, malhotra, manish malhotra designs, indian express, indian express news
Kareena to Sara and Alia: Manish Malhotra lehengas are a clear favourite

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 13: Latest News

Advertisement