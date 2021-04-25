scorecardresearch
Sunday, April 25, 2021
Evening snack: Enjoy crunchy chicken strips at home with this easy recipe

The crunchy and juicy taste will leave you wanting for more!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 25, 2021 6:20:50 pm
chicken strips, chicken strips recipe, homemade chicken strips, easy chicken strips recipe, snacks chicken strips, indian express newsDo you like chicken strips? (Photo: Pixabay)

The weekend is coming to an end and the Monday blues are already kicking in. But if you want to enjoy your evening today, then what better than some crispy chicken strips to give you company? While you can easily order this from outside, making them at home is an enriching experience for your taste buds. That is why we bring you this easy recipe, courtesy of YouTuber ‘Em’s Kitchen’.

Ingredients

  • 3 boneless chicken breasts
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1/2 tsp pepper
  • 1/2 tsp paprika
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour.
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp garlic powder

Steps

*Begin by cutting the boneless chicken into thin strips. Next, break 2 eggs in a bowl along with 1 tbsp of lemon juice and whisk them nicely.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

*Now, take a clean bowl and add the all-purpose flour along with the baking powder. Lastly, add paprika, garlic powder, pepper and salt. Mix nicely and coat the chicken strips with this dry mixture.

*Then coat it with the egg mixture. Repeat the same process twice and then start deep-frying them on low-medium heat until they are golden-brown in colour.

*You can even pop them into the oven and bake them for 20 minutes at 190-degree Celsius. Allow it to cool and enjoy it with these healthy dips. Check it out here.

You can also check out the recipe below.

