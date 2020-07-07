From wheat khakra to poha laddoo: Simple recipes to satiate your hunger pangs

There is nothing like homemade snacks and savouries that can keep your energy levels up and your hunger pangs at bay. So what better than to indulge in some interesting recipes that are not only easy to make, but are also super healthy. So check out these two recipes by chef Ranveer Brar and tell us which one would you like to try.
In Instagram posts, the chef pointed out how recipes which take one back to nostalgic moments can easily be recreated at home with simple ingredients.
Poha Laddoo
View this post on Instagram
#RBLockdownCookbook – Day 14 – Poha Laddoo. A perfect, nutritious laddoo you can munch on for those in-between hunger pangs :) Try it today and let me know… Prep time: 10 mins Cooking time: 20 mins Serves: 4-5 Ingredients 1 cup Poha
1/3 cup Jaggery, grated
4 tbsp Ghee
¼ cup Cashew nuts
¼ cup Raisins 1 tbsp Milk
¼ tsp Cardamom powder Method: ● In a pan, dry roast the poha till it turns nice golden brown and becomes crispy. ● Once crispy, turn off the flame and let it cool. ● In a blender, add the poha and grated jaggery. Blend well till it forms a grainy texture. Keep aside. ● Heat ghee in a pan, add cashew nuts and fry till they turn golden brown. ● Add raisins and cardamom powder to this and cook till the raisins swell up. ● Add poha and jaggery mixture to the prepared ghee mixture. Mix well. ● Remove from flame, transfer to a plate and quickly shape into ladoo’s. ● Don’t let the mixture cool down or the mixture will harden and ladoo’s won’t be shaped. ● Serve immediately. #BehomewithRB #ladoo #poha #cook #breakfast #food #gharkakhana #comfortfood #recipe #stayhome #staysafe
A perfect, nutritious laddoo you can munch on for those in-between hunger pangs.
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 20 minutes
Serves: 4-5
Ingredients
1 cup – Poha
⅓ cup – Jaggery, grated
4 tbsp – Ghee
¼ cup – Cashew nuts
¼ cup – Raisins
1 tbsp – Milk
¼ tsp – Cardamom powder
Method
*In a pan, dry roast the poha till it turns nice golden brown and crispy.
*Once crispy, turn off the flame and let it cool.
*In a blender, add the poha and grated jaggery. Blend till you get a grainy micture. Keep aside.
*Heat ghee in a pan, add cashew nuts and fry till they turn golden brown.
*To this, add raisins and cardamom powder and cook till the raisins swell up.
*Add poha and jaggery mixture to the prepared ghee mixture. Mix well.
*Remove from flame, transfer to a plate and quickly shape into ladoos.
*Don’t let the mixture cool down or it will harden and ladoos won’t shape well.
*Serve immediately.
Oil-free Wheat Khakra
View this post on Instagram
#RBLockdownCookbook – Day 08 – When it comes to comfort foods, our list is nearly endless isn't it? Khakra, for eg, it reminds me of my days in the US. The best part about this recipe – it's oil free, needs very less ingredients and above all, long shelf life. Toh aaj chai ke saath Khakra ho jaaye? :) Course: Snack
Preparation Time: 30 minutes
Cooking Time: 25 minutes
Serves: 4 people Ingredients 2 cups wheat flour + 1 cup for dusting 1 tbsp kasuri methi (optional)
Salt to taste Process
For Wheat Khakra ● In a clean bowl, add wheat flour, salt and kasuri methi. Mix it together. ● Add water as required and knead a soft dough. ● Once the dough is prepared, place the dough in a bowl and set aside for 15-20 minutes, covering it with a muslin cloth. ● Divide the prepared dough into equal portions of lemon sized balls. ● Roll these balls into a thin disc while dusting whole wheat flour as required, to avoid the rolled dough from sticking to the surface. ● Heat a thick tawa on low flame. Put the rolled dough on it and roast for 20-30 seconds on 1 side then flip it over. ● Roast it by pressing it with a folded cloth to make sure no bubbles appear. ● Flip it over and roast again while pressing with the cloth, continue roasting on low heat till it becomes crisp and forms brown spots. ● Set aside to cool to room temperature for 15-20 minutes. ● Serve with tea. #BehomewithRB #khakra #oilfree #comfortfood #recipe #BehomewithRB #stayhome #staysafe #gujju #snacks
“When it comes to comfort foods, our list is nearly endless isn’t it? Khakra, for eg, it reminds me of my days in the US. The best part about this recipe – it’s oil free, needs very less ingredients and above all, long shelf life. Toh aaj chai ke saath khakra ho jaaye?, he said.”
Preparation time: 30 minutes
Cooking time: 25 minutes
Serves: 4 people
Ingredients
2 cups – Wheat flour + 1 cup for dusting
1 tbsp – Kasuri methi (optional)
Salt to taste
Method
*In a clean bowl, add wheat flour, salt and kasuri methi. Mix together.
*Add water as required and knead a soft dough.
*Once the dough is prepared, place the dough in a bowl and set aside for 15-20 minutes> keep it covered with a muslin cloth.
*Divide the prepared dough into equal portions of lemon sized balls.
*Roll these balls into a thin disc while dusting whole wheat flour (as required), to avoid the dough from sticking to the surface.
*Heat a thick tawa on low flame. Put the rolled dough on it and roast for 20-30 seconds on 1 side then flip it over.
*Roast it by pressing it with a folded cloth to make sure no bubbles appear.
*Flip it over and continue roasting on low heat till it becomes crisp and forms brown spots.
*Set aside to cool to room temperature for 15-20 minutes.
*Serve with tea.
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.