From wheat khakra to poha laddoo: Simple recipes to satiate your hunger pangs

There is nothing like homemade snacks and savouries that can keep your energy levels up and your hunger pangs at bay. So what better than to indulge in some interesting recipes that are not only easy to make, but are also super healthy. So check out these two recipes by chef Ranveer Brar and tell us which one would you like to try.

In Instagram posts, the chef pointed out how recipes which take one back to nostalgic moments can easily be recreated at home with simple ingredients.

Poha Laddoo

A perfect, nutritious laddoo you can munch on for those in-between hunger pangs.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

1 cup – Poha

⅓ cup – Jaggery, grated

4 tbsp – Ghee

¼ cup – Cashew nuts

¼ cup – Raisins

1 tbsp – Milk

¼ tsp – Cardamom powder

Method

*In a pan, dry roast the poha till it turns nice golden brown and crispy.

*Once crispy, turn off the flame and let it cool.

*In a blender, add the poha and grated jaggery. Blend till you get a grainy micture. Keep aside.

*Heat ghee in a pan, add cashew nuts and fry till they turn golden brown.

*To this, add raisins and cardamom powder and cook till the raisins swell up.

*Add poha and jaggery mixture to the prepared ghee mixture. Mix well.

*Remove from flame, transfer to a plate and quickly shape into ladoos.

*Don’t let the mixture cool down or it will harden and ladoos won’t shape well.

*Serve immediately.

Oil-free Wheat Khakra

“When it comes to comfort foods, our list is nearly endless isn’t it? Khakra, for eg, it reminds me of my days in the US. The best part about this recipe – it’s oil free, needs very less ingredients and above all, long shelf life. Toh aaj chai ke saath khakra ho jaaye?, he said.”

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients

2 cups – Wheat flour + 1 cup for dusting

1 tbsp – Kasuri methi (optional)

Salt to taste

Method

*In a clean bowl, add wheat flour, salt and kasuri methi. Mix together.

*Add water as required and knead a soft dough.

*Once the dough is prepared, place the dough in a bowl and set aside for 15-20 minutes> keep it covered with a muslin cloth.

*Divide the prepared dough into equal portions of lemon sized balls.

*Roll these balls into a thin disc while dusting whole wheat flour (as required), to avoid the dough from sticking to the surface.

*Heat a thick tawa on low flame. Put the rolled dough on it and roast for 20-30 seconds on 1 side then flip it over.

*Roast it by pressing it with a folded cloth to make sure no bubbles appear.

*Flip it over and continue roasting on low heat till it becomes crisp and forms brown spots.

*Set aside to cool to room temperature for 15-20 minutes.

*Serve with tea.

