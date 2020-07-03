scorecardresearch
Friday, July 03, 2020
A tiramisu with an espresso twist to satiate your dessert cravings

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 3, 2020 10:30:44 pm
tiramisu, Espresso , Espresso tiramisu, how to make Espresso tiramisu, indian express news One taste reminds us why the Italians named it “pick-me-up.” (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images)

Tiramisu is a signature dessert most popular in Italy, but now it can be found in most places around India as well. But here it is, with a twist, prepared with espresso, something coffee lovers are sure to enjoy. The tiramisu is a delicately layered mixture, usually served up in a glass jar. Though it’s not something that can be made on the go, a little planning can help you pull off this recipe.

The delicate medley of rich espresso, creamy mascarpone, and airy ladyfingers, all dusted to perfection in cocoa powder makes for the perfect “pick-me-up”.

Ingredient for tiramisu

1/2 cup – Espresso coffee
3 – Ladyfinger biscuits
Mascarpone cheese
3 tsp – Cocoa powder

Ingredients for mascarpone cream

250g – Mascarpone
60g – Icing sugar
90g – Liquid cream
40g – Whole milk
¼ – Vanilla pod
or
10ml – Vanilla flavour liquid

Method

* Put the mascarpone in a bowl.

* Add the icing sugar, milk, cream and vanilla.

* Mix with an electric whisk until you obtain a soft cream.

* Pour it in a piping bag and keep in the refrigerator.

Presentation

* Put a ladyfinger biscuit at the bottom of a cappuccino cup.

* Add a generous teaspoon of mascarpone cream.

* Pour the hot coffee around the sides of the cream.

* Sprinkle lightly with bitter cocoa powder.

