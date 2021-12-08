From ‘enoki mushrooms’ to ‘modak’ and ‘palak’: Foods that Indians Google-searched in 2021

It is that time of the year again, when we begin to largely summarise the events that happened over the last few months, and what the trends predict for the year to follow. Just like 2020, 2021 was also spent mostly at home. The silver lining, of course, was the vaccine roll-out in the country that enabled people to have some semblance of normalcy after the devastating second wave.

In case you are wondering how people kept themselves engaged, they combed the internet to set many search alerts and trends in 2021. While some searches were purely pandemic-focused, there were others that were more recreational — like recipes for foods, for instance.

Earlier today, Google revealed the ‘2021 Year in Search (YIS)’ data, which described how we explored the year through the lens of Google Search. A press release states that queries in the ‘recipes’ category were a “buffet of terms”, with ‘enoki mushrooms’ topping the search.

Other searches included a spectrum of culinary interests, like ‘porn star martini’ to global and all-time favorite, ‘lasagna’.

It has been interesting to learn that Indians are looking beyond their kitchens and showing interest in global cuisines. A consequence of lockdown-induced boredom, maybe?

Perhaps, yes.

Recipes for modak and cookies were also searched for, adding the much-needed customary Indian sweetness alongside some homely staples like ‘methi matar malai’ and ‘palak’.

‘Kada’, the hot favorite immunity-boosting home remedy, also featured among the top recipes. And why not? After all, people heavily-relied on this magic concoction during the trying months of the first and second waves of the pandemic, when health and immunity were prioritised like never before.

In addition to all the aforementioned searches, the humble and simple chicken soup also found a mention, with people probably turning to it while recuperating from common ailments this year.

