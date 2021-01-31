Enjoy your weekend with healthy millet choorma shots

Would you like to try this recipe? (Photo: Shalini Rajani/Designed by Shambhavi Dutta)

The year began on an extremely hectic note with back-to-back sessions, follow-ups, new recipe videos, improvisations on fermentation, baking with millets, and more. But, I have also been learning so much more, and if I had to describe my everyday work in one word, I would say, it’s ‘fun’. When you have the power of grains that are high on immunity, low on maintenance and unbelievably tasty, you can’t stop loving and experimenting with them.

A few days ago, I had to demonstrate millet dal, millet baati and millet choorma to my participants. And although this dish has been done and devoured many times, I couldn’t stop experimenting with some leftover choorma. And as I finished recording my live videos, I started with this high-immunity delight. Yes, I have learnt to promote millets, and I am glad more than 400 participants have embarked on this beautiful millet journey with me.

I have my February schedule ready and there are many interesting webinars and cooking workshops planned. You can reach out to my Instagram to know more. But before that, try these millet choorma shots for your Sunday dose of immunity. Read more for the step-by-step recipe and its numerous health benefits.

Millet choorma shots

The final product! (Photo: Shalini Rajani) The final product! (Photo: Shalini Rajani)

Ingredients (makes 80 shots)

½ cup jowar flour (homemade)

½ cup bajra flour (homemade)

½ cup whole wheat (optional)

½ cup cornmeal

½ cup pre-roasted powdered oats

½ cup amaranth flour

20 g foxnuts (makhana) (ghee roasted/ dry roasted and powdered)

100 g flax meal

250 g chopped almonds (use mixed nuts if desired)

100 g raisins

350 g coconut sugar

200 g ghee

Method:

1. Heat 50 g ghee in a thick base iron wok and roast the fox nuts lightly. Drain and allow them to cool. Once cooled, grind them to a fine powder and keep it aside.

2. Heat a little more ghee and fry chopped almonds lightly on low flame, add raisins in the last couple of minutes, fry together and take out of the wok. Keep them aside.

3. Heat the remaining ghee and tip in the flours and flax meal. Please note that flax meal is roasted flax seeds powder. Roast this mixture at a low flame for 10-15 minutes, till it becomes a bit brown and gets aromatic. Turn off the flame, add raw coconut sugar, roasted foxnuts powder and roasted almonds and raisins. Mix well.

4. Allow the mixture to cool down completely and then store it in airtight jars for about a month.

5. For shots, I made layers of pre-roasted sesame and pumpkin seeds to make it a little more appetizing. You can always improvise.

(Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative online millet cooking workshops for all age groups)

