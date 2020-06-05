Enjoy your weekend movie night with caramel bread popcorn; here’s the recipe

The combination of sweet and salty will surely make you crave more! (Photo: Getty) The combination of sweet and salty will surely make you crave more! (Photo: Getty)

Caramel popcorn, thanks to its sweet and salty combination, is a snack you just cannot stop munching on once you have started. But did you know that this snack dates back to the 1890s when it was served as a treat at the Chicago World’s Fair in 1893? So why not add it to your weekend munching list, but with a twist. Today, we will share the recipe for caramel bread popcorn which we are sure you will love! Take a look at the recipe below.

Ingredients

Few slices of bread (chopped in too little squares)

3 tbsp – Water

4 tbsp – Sugar

1 tbsp – Butter

5 tbsp – Milk

Steps

*Take a few slices of bread and cut them into small square-like pieces. Next, roast them on a pan so they get slightly crunchy. Once you see that the bread is toasted, transfer it to a bowl and keep aside.

*In the same pan, add 4 tbsp sugar and 3 tbsp water. Once the sugar melts, add 1 tbsp butter and 5 tbsp milk. Stir so that you achieve a slightly thick caramel paste.

*Your caramel sauce is ready. Now quickly, transfer the bread pieces on the pan with caramel and stir it so that the bread is well-coated.

*Allow it to cool down and add some extra caramel sauce.

Enjoy your snack, and well, the movie!

