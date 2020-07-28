scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Teatime snack: Celebrate monsoon with this easy aloo pakora recipe

Prepare your pakoras in no time and have a lovely chai time snack

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 28, 2020 3:50:50 pm
Do you like pakoras? (Photo: Getty)

Rains are best enjoyed with a hot cuppa and a plate of crispy pakoras. If this is what your plan sounds like the next time it rains, you are at the right place. Take a look at this easy recipe to make your favourite aloo pakoras in just 10 minutes.

Check out the post below:

Ingredients

  • 2-3 – Medium-sized boiled potatoes
  • ⅓ cup – Besan
  • 1 cup – Rice flour
  • Salt to taste
  • Coriander leaves (chopped)
  • 1-2 tbsp – Soaked chana dal
  • 4 tbsp – Onion
  • ½ inch – Ginger
  • 1-2 – Chopped green chillis
  • 1 tsp – Cumin seeds or jeera
  • Oil for deep frying

Steps

*In a bowl, mash boiled potatoes and add soaked chana dal along with besan. Mix well.

*Then add a cup of rice flour along with onion, green chillis and ginger. Add jeera and salt as per your taste.

*Lastly, add chopped coriander leaves and mix well. Now heat a thick base pan and add oil (enough to deep-fry the pakoras).

*Make small balls of the mix and drop them in the oil; 5-6 at a time.

*Deep fry each side for 2 minutes and then slowly turn and fry the other side.

*Transfer it to a napkin to soak extra oil. Serve it with dips of your choice or freshly made coriander chutney. In fact, you can also serve it with this immunity-boosting chutney which is good for those suffering from constipation and blood sugar.

