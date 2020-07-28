Teatime snack: Celebrate monsoon with this easy aloo pakora recipe

Do you like pakoras? (Photo: Getty) Do you like pakoras? (Photo: Getty)

Rains are best enjoyed with a hot cuppa and a plate of crispy pakoras. If this is what your plan sounds like the next time it rains, you are at the right place. Take a look at this easy recipe to make your favourite aloo pakoras in just 10 minutes.

Check out the post below:

Ingredients

2-3 – Medium-sized boiled potatoes

⅓ cup – Besan

1 cup – Rice flour

Salt to taste

Coriander leaves (chopped)

1-2 tbsp – Soaked chana dal

4 tbsp – Onion

½ inch – Ginger

1-2 – Chopped green chillis

1 tsp – Cumin seeds or jeera

Oil for deep frying

Steps

*In a bowl, mash boiled potatoes and add soaked chana dal along with besan. Mix well.

*Then add a cup of rice flour along with onion, green chillis and ginger. Add jeera and salt as per your taste.

*Lastly, add chopped coriander leaves and mix well. Now heat a thick base pan and add oil (enough to deep-fry the pakoras).

*Make small balls of the mix and drop them in the oil; 5-6 at a time.

*Deep fry each side for 2 minutes and then slowly turn and fry the other side.

*Transfer it to a napkin to soak extra oil. Serve it with dips of your choice or freshly made coriander chutney. In fact, you can also serve it with this immunity-boosting chutney which is good for those suffering from constipation and blood sugar.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd