Teatime snack: Celebrate monsoon with this easy aloo pakora recipe

Rains are best enjoyed with a hot cuppa and a plate of crispy pakoras. If this is what your plan sounds like the next time it rains, you are at the right place. Take a look at this easy recipe to make your favourite aloo pakoras in just 10 minutes.
Check out the post below:
Ingredients
- 2-3 – Medium-sized boiled potatoes
- ⅓ cup – Besan
- 1 cup – Rice flour
- Salt to taste
- Coriander leaves (chopped)
- 1-2 tbsp – Soaked chana dal
- 4 tbsp – Onion
- ½ inch – Ginger
- 1-2 – Chopped green chillis
- 1 tsp – Cumin seeds or jeera
- Oil for deep frying
Steps
*In a bowl, mash boiled potatoes and add soaked chana dal along with besan. Mix well.
*Then add a cup of rice flour along with onion, green chillis and ginger. Add jeera and salt as per your taste.
*Lastly, add chopped coriander leaves and mix well. Now heat a thick base pan and add oil (enough to deep-fry the pakoras).
*Make small balls of the mix and drop them in the oil; 5-6 at a time.
*Deep fry each side for 2 minutes and then slowly turn and fry the other side.
*Transfer it to a napkin to soak extra oil. Serve it with dips of your choice or freshly made coriander chutney. In fact, you can also serve it with this immunity-boosting chutney which is good for those suffering from constipation and blood sugar.
