Enjoy this easy three-ingredient sponge cake with tea or coffee

For those who like their cakes to be as soft and spongy. This one's for you! (Photo: Pixabay)

Sitting in your verandah with a hot cup of coffee or your chai while the wind softly blows through your face and hair. Is there anything missing? Yes! Who can enjoy their tea or coffee without a sponge cake? If you have been refraining from ordering from outside, why not make it at home? You have our word that it will be as soft as it gets just like your favourite bakery.

READ | Neena Gupta baked this basic cake’; check out the recipe here

Take a look at this easy recipe below!

Ingredients

5 medium-sized eggs

1 heaped cup of all-purpose flour

200g of sugar

Options for flavour

Vanilla essence

1/2 cup of choco chips

2 tbsp of lemon juice

2 tbsp of orange juice

READ| Want to lose weight? Add these foods to your morning diet

Steps

*In a large glass bowl, break five eggs and pour it in a bowl. Whip the mixture for at least 2 minutes.

*Now add 1/2 cup of sugar to the foamy egg mixture and whip it again. While whipping it for approximately a minute, add the other half of the sugar present in the cup.

*Keep whipping the mixture for a good 7-8 minutes until the mixture is fluffy in texture.

*Now fold the mixture with a spatula and add a cup of all-purpose flour. Keep folding the dry ingredient into the wet mixture thoroughly until there are no lumps present in the batter. Once done, switch to whisking for a good 2 minutes.

*Post this, you can add a flavour of your choice as per the measurements mentioned above to the batter and mix it well.

*Pour the batter into a microwave baking pan or a 7×7 tray. Before you go on to do it, make sure you have lined it with parchment paper.

*Bake it at 160 celsius for at least an hour.

*Let it cool and serve it by cutting it into small pieces.

Enjoy!

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd