Try these two easy recipes to enjoy restaurant-like food at home

Once again, we are back to quarantining at home, and missing the lip-smacking delicacies that we used to have at restaurants. If home-cooked food has got you bored, here is a way to excite your taste buds.
Here are two easy recipes shared by Yatin Wadkar, co-founder and corporate chef at Angrezi Dhaba. These are dishes you can easily find in restaurants, as starters for your meal. Check them out.
Fish Koliwada
Ingredients
- 200 g boneless pieces of fish
- Salt to taste
- 2-3 tbsp lime juice
- 2 tbsp ginger garlic paste
- 1.5 tsp red chilli powder
- 1.5 tsp turmeric powder
- 1 tsp cumin powder
- ¼ tsp ajwain (carrom seeds)
- ¼ tsp orange or red food colour (optional)
- 2 tsp chopped coriander leaves
- 2 chopped green chillies
- 50 g besan
- 20 g rice flour
- 1 tbsp cornflour
- ½ tsp garam masala powder
- ½ tsp chaat masala
For Chutney
- 2 tbsp chopped mint leaves
- 3 tbsp chopped coriander leaves
- 2-3 green chillies
- ½ tsp cumin seeds
- 2 tbsp chopped onions
- Juice of one lime
- Salt to taste
- ½ tsp black salt
- ½ inch piece of ginger
Steps
*Chop the fish into medium-size pieces.
*In a mixing bowl, add all the ingredients, except the fish, along with the required amount of water and make the marination. Make sure you adjust the seasoning as per your taste.
*Add the fish into the marination and keep it aside for at least one hour. For a more packed flavour, you can do this step one day in advance and store it in a refrigerator.
*Next, pour your usual cooking oil and deep-fry the fish till it looks crisp on the outside.
*Serve it hot with mint and coriander chutney.
*In a mixer jar, add all the ingredients mentioned for chutney and blend it fine with water. Adjust spiciness and salt accordingly.
Pan-fried noodles
Ingredients
- 250 g boiled noodles
- 250 g your choice of mixed seasonal vegetables (carrots, beans, broccoli, bell peppers, mushrooms, Chinese cabbage, baby corn, American corn, zucchini)
- 50 g sliced chicken breast pieces
- 40 ml oil for sauce
- 60 ml oil for pan-frying noodles
- 25 g ginger chopped
- 35 g garlic chopped
- ½ onion chopped
- 4-5 green chillies chopped
- 1 ½ tbsp chopped celery stalks
- 40 gm oyster sauce
- 10 ml soya sauce
- 30 gm red chilli paste
- Salt to taste
- ½ tsp white pepper powder
- 1 tsp chicken broth powder
- ¼ tsp sugar
- 1 tbsp cornflour
- 1 tbsp chopped coriander leaves
- 2 tbsp spring onion greens
Steps
*In a non-stick pan begin heating oil and add the pan fry noodles. Stir until crispy on the outside and keep aside so that excess oil is drained completely.
*Now in the same pan, heat 40 ml oil. Now add chopped onions, ginger, garlic, green chillies and celery. Sauté for a couple of minutes on high flame and then add mixed vegetables and chicken to it. Stir-fry till chicken is cooked properly.
*Then add all the sauces and seasonings and finally add the stock, and adjust the consistency with cornflour.
*Take a serving plate, arrange pan-fried noodles and top it up with the prepared sauce. Serve hot garnished with chopped coriander and spring onions.
