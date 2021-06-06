Try these two easy recipes to enjoy restaurant-like food at home

scorecardresearch
Monday, June 07, 2021
By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 6, 2021 7:10:03 pm
easy starter recipes, pan fried noodles at home, amritsari fish recipe at home, easy restaurant style starter recipePan fried noodles or fish koliwada? Let us know your favourite dish! (Photo: Yatin Wadkar)

Once again, we are back to quarantining at home, and missing the lip-smacking delicacies that we used to have at restaurants. If home-cooked food has got you bored, here is a way to excite your taste buds.

Here are two easy recipes shared by Yatin Wadkar, co-founder and corporate chef at Angrezi Dhaba. These are dishes you can easily find in restaurants, as starters for your meal. Check them out. 

Fish Koliwada

Enjoy this with dips or chutney of your choice. (Photo: Angrezi Dhaba)

Ingredients

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
  • 200 g boneless pieces of fish 
  • Salt to taste
  • 2-3 tbsp lime juice
  • 2 tbsp ginger garlic paste
  • 1.5 tsp red chilli powder
  • 1.5 tsp turmeric powder
  • 1 tsp cumin powder
  • ¼ tsp ajwain (carrom seeds)
  • ¼ tsp orange or red food colour (optional)
  • 2 tsp chopped coriander leaves
  • 2 chopped green chillies
  • 50 g besan
  • 20 g rice flour
  • 1 tbsp cornflour
  • ½ tsp garam masala powder
  • ½ tsp chaat masala

For Chutney

  • 2 tbsp chopped mint leaves
  • 3 tbsp chopped coriander leaves
  • 2-3 green chillies
  • ½ tsp cumin seeds
  • 2 tbsp chopped onions
  • Juice of one lime
  • Salt to taste
  • ½ tsp black salt
  • ½ inch piece of ginger

Steps

*Chop the fish into medium-size pieces.

*In a mixing bowl, add all the ingredients, except the fish, along with the required amount of water and make the marination. Make sure you adjust the seasoning as per your taste.

*Add the fish into the marination and keep it aside for at least one hour. For a more packed flavour, you can do this step one day in advance and store it in a refrigerator.

*Next, pour your usual cooking oil and deep-fry the fish till it looks crisp on the outside.

*Serve it hot with mint and coriander chutney.

*In a mixer jar, add all the ingredients mentioned for chutney and blend it fine with water. Adjust spiciness and salt accordingly.

Pan-fried noodles

The crisp texture will leave you wanting for more! (Photo: Angrezi Dhaba)

Ingredients

  • 250 g boiled noodles
  • 250 g your choice of mixed seasonal vegetables (carrots, beans, broccoli, bell peppers, mushrooms, Chinese cabbage, baby corn, American corn, zucchini)
  • 50 g sliced chicken breast pieces
  • 40 ml oil for sauce
  • 60 ml oil for pan-frying noodles
  • 25 g ginger chopped
  • 35 g garlic chopped
  • ½ onion chopped
  • 4-5 green chillies chopped
  • 1 ½ tbsp chopped celery stalks
  • 40 gm oyster sauce
  • 10 ml soya sauce
  • 30 gm red chilli paste
  • Salt to taste
  • ½ tsp white pepper powder
  • 1 tsp chicken broth powder
  • ¼ tsp sugar
  • 1 tbsp cornflour
  • 1 tbsp chopped coriander leaves
  • 2 tbsp spring onion greens

Steps

*In a non-stick pan begin heating oil and add the pan fry noodles. Stir until crispy on the outside and keep aside so that excess oil is drained completely.

*Now in the same pan, heat 40 ml oil. Now add chopped onions, ginger, garlic, green chillies and celery. Sauté for a couple of minutes on high flame and then add mixed vegetables and chicken to it. Stir-fry till chicken is cooked properly.

*Then add all the sauces and seasonings and finally add the stock, and adjust the consistency with cornflour.

*Take a serving plate, arrange pan-fried noodles and top it up with the prepared sauce. Serve hot garnished with chopped coriander and spring onions.

