Enjoy these healthy keto brownies which only take a minute to make

Over the course of the last few months, we can safely say we have become chefs — trying our best not to order food from outside and cook everything at home instead. We also know that there are many out there looking for dessert options which are healthy with fewer carbs. Let us tell you that your search ends here. Check out this recipe to make healthy low carb keto brownies, perfect for when you need a quick dessert option and are also following the keto diet.

Ingredients

2 tbsp of salted butter

2 tbsp of chocolate chips

4 tbsp of almond flour

2.5 tbsp of sugar-free whey

2 tsp of unsweetened cocoa powder

Steps

*Take a glass bowl and add 2 tablespoons each of softened salted butter along with chocolate chips and place it in the microwave for 30 seconds to melt.

*Now mix it using a spatula and add 1 more tablespoon of chocolate chips if you want to make it more gooey. Next, add 4 tablespoons of almond flour.

*Now add 2.5 tablespoons of sugar-free whey and 2 teaspoons of unsweetened cocoa powder. Mix it well until you have a crumble-like texture. Now, using your hands form a ball of brownie dough.

*Now place it flat on a flat surface or a plate and carve out little square brownies. You can enjoy these now without baking, or you can warm them up in the microwave for 30 seconds.

*In fact, you can bake them, too, in the oven for 5 minutes at 350-degree Fahrenheit.

Will you try this recipe?

