Here’s how you can enjoy sweets on Diwali and still stay fit

Diwali is just around the corner and we can’t wait to devour scrumptious sweets. Whether health enthusiasts or weight watchers, it is difficult for people to control their cravings and temptations during festivals. And why should we give up on delicacies and refrain from fully enjoying the festival?

If you are among those who want to eat sweets and still stay healthy and fit then we have got you covered. We bring to you a “fit sheet” shared by Dr Nikita Kohli, an Ayurveda expert, that guides how to eat on Diwali without compromising health.

“Everyone around us suggests that we must take care of our Diwali eating habits but no one tells us how…we brought you amazing dishes that will make your Diwali Health Vali,” she captioned a post.

The expert listed a few sweets that can be eaten provided if they are combined with a little exercise, walking or physical activities. So, let’s have a look if your favourite sweets made it to the list.

According to Ayurveda, Lauki Halwa is one of the most nutritious sweet items one can have. So, if you are having it, walk for 30 minutes and you are good to go.

Who can say no to ladoos? This is a quintessential sweet for any celebrations. If you like it, too, then don’t hold yourself and eat besan ladoos. Dr Kohli suggested clubbing it with exercise as you walk the stairs for 20 minutes.

Another favourite, the mouth-watering khoya barfi which is impossible to resist can also be eaten this festive season. However, to not disturb your fitness regime, do gardening for 15 minutes to balance it out.

In addition to sweets, there is a variety of snacks that you might not want to give up on. One such delicious snack is masala makhana. “A snack that every person can have without getting conscious about the weight,” she wrote. “Walk for 15 minutes while you have it,” she added.

Halwas are everyone’s favourite. Available in a number of varieties, this sweet is generally prepared for bhog as well. If you think eating it would make you go off the track then follow Dr Kohli’s advice. She suggested eating atta halwa and combining it with a brisk walk for 15 minutes. “It will keep your extra intake of calories in check,” she wrote.

So, enjoy the festival of lights. Happy Diwali!

