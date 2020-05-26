Enjoy non-fried nachos at home with this easy recipe

For many of us, a bucket full of nachos or popcorn is synonymous with the movies. But we are sure that much like us, you too have been missing munching on them. But worry not, as you can make some right in your kitchen. And you don’t even have to worry about eating fried food as the this recipe from MasterChef India runners up Neha Deepak Shah is completely non-fried.
View this post on Instagram
🇲🇽NON FRIED NACHOS🇲🇽 💖60 days of non fried food💖 How perfect is that ! Nachos is our favourite movie / theatre snack and ofcourse we love popcorn too🍿 These are high on fibre from corn and has minimal oil. Do make these & tag me in your remakes 💖 👩🏻🍳 Here is the recipe👩🏻🍳 You can use the same recipe for Tacos too. The recipe for Cheese Sauce, Refried beans, toppings are all in highlights too. 🌮Non Fried Nachos🌮 1 cup Makki Atta (pressed and filled) 3 to 4 tbsp whole wheat atta 1 cup water Little salt 1/8 tsp or 2 pinch of baking soda (meetha soda) 🌶Heat water in a Kadhai & once it comes to a boil, add baking soda to it. Add the makki atta (corn meal) to this and switch off the gas. Give it a good mix and then cover and leave the dough to rest for 8 to 10 mins (don’t forget about it) 🌶While the dough is still hot, add whole wheat flour and knead a soft dough. Divide into small portions and leave covered all the time 🌶Roll out the dough in between 2 plastic sheet. Make sure it is really thin. If necessary, lightly grease the sheets. 🌶Cut it into triangles. Place these on a greased baking tray (lined with parchment paper) and brush gently with oil even on top. 🌶Bake at 180 degrees C for about 7 to 8 mins or until the corners start browning and the chips are crispy (the time may vary) Enjoy !!! #Nachos #Tacos #TacoTuesday #Mexican #Recipe #Easy #Delicious #Stayhome #Staysafe #Lockdown #Quarantine #Cheese #Cheesy #Breakfast #MexicanFood #Easy #Baked #Baking #Heathy #HealthyFood #HealthLiving #HealthyLifestyle #Mexico #Comfort
Here’s what she said: “How perfect is that! Nachos is our favourite movie/theatre snack and of course we love popcorn too. These are high on fibre from corn and have minimal oil.”
The best part? This recipe can be used for making tacos too.
ALSO READ | Hungry? Munch on these healthy snacks | Looking for breakfast options? Try this bread roll recipe by Neena Gupta | Here’s what you should eat for snacks depending on your schedule
Ingredients
1 cup – Makki atta (pressed and filled)
3-4 tbsp – Whole wheat atta
1 cup – Water
Little salt
1/8tsp or 2 pinch – Baking soda (meetha soda)
Method
*Boil water in a kadhai and add baking soda to it. Now add makki atta and switch off the gas. Give it a good mix. Cover and let the dough to rest for 8-10 minutes.
*While the dough is still hot, add whole wheat flour and knead a soft dough. Divide into small portions and leave covered for sometime.
*Roll out the dough in between two plastic sheets. Make sure it is really thin. Lightly grease the sheets, if needed.
*Cut it into triangles. Place these on a greased baking tray (lined with parchment paper) and gently brush with oil.
*Bake at 180 degrees C for about seven to eight minutes or until the corners start browning and the chips are crispy (the time may vary).
Now its time to enjoy them with your favourite toppings and dips!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.