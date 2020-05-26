Enjoy non-fried nachos at home with this easy recipe

Have you tried making nachos at home? (Source: Neha Deepak Shah/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Have you tried making nachos at home? (Source: Neha Deepak Shah/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

For many of us, a bucket full of nachos or popcorn is synonymous with the movies. But we are sure that much like us, you too have been missing munching on them. But worry not, as you can make some right in your kitchen. And you don’t even have to worry about eating fried food as the this recipe from MasterChef India runners up Neha Deepak Shah is completely non-fried.

Here’s what she said: “How perfect is that! Nachos is our favourite movie/theatre snack and of course we love popcorn too. These are high on fibre from corn and have minimal oil.”

The best part? This recipe can be used for making tacos too.

Ingredients

1 cup – Makki atta (pressed and filled)

3-4 tbsp – Whole wheat atta

1 cup – Water

Little salt

1/8tsp or 2 pinch – Baking soda (meetha soda)

Method

*Boil water in a kadhai and add baking soda to it. Now add makki atta and switch off the gas. Give it a good mix. Cover and let the dough to rest for 8-10 minutes.

*While the dough is still hot, add whole wheat flour and knead a soft dough. Divide into small portions and leave covered for sometime.

*Roll out the dough in between two plastic sheets. Make sure it is really thin. Lightly grease the sheets, if needed.

*Cut it into triangles. Place these on a greased baking tray (lined with parchment paper) and gently brush with oil.

*Bake at 180 degrees C for about seven to eight minutes or until the corners start browning and the chips are crispy (the time may vary).

Now its time to enjoy them with your favourite toppings and dips!

