Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Simple recipe: This tomato soup will be ready in just 10 minutes

In the mood for something light? Enjoy a warm bowl of delicious tomato soup with croutons

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 29, 2020 11:40:38 am
How about a bowl of tomato soup for tonight’s dinner? (Photo: Getty)

Soups are not only delicious, they are also comforting and easy to make. So how about keeping it light yet nutritious with a bowl of tomato soup which is rich in antioxidants, along with lycopene that helps fight diseases, vitamin C that boost immunity and vitamin K that nourishes the bones.

If you want a healthy and light option for lunch or dinner today, go for this easy tomato soup recipe which only takes 10 minutes to prepare.

Ingredients:

  • 6-7 – Tomatoes
  • 1 – Chopped green chilli
  • 1 tbsp – Ghee
  • ½ tsp – Powdered sugar
  • 1 tsp – Cumin seeds
  • ⅓ tsp – Black salt
  • ½ tsp – Black pepper
  • A pinch of heeng
  • ½ – Ginger
  • 2-3 – Cloves of garlic
  • Salt, to taste

Method:

*Roughly cut tomatoes, ginger and garlic. To this, add 1 chopped green chilli and grind into a paste.

*Set a pan on medium heat and add ghee. Once it warms up, add cumin seeds and a pinch of heeng. Now pour the tomato paste into the pan.

*Give it a little stir and add black salt along with black pepper, powdered sugar and salt to taste. Stir well and let it boil on medium flame.

*Once it boils well, garnish with croutons or coriander leaves and serve hot.

