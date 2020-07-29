Simple recipe: This tomato soup will be ready in just 10 minutes

Soups are not only delicious, they are also comforting and easy to make. So how about keeping it light yet nutritious with a bowl of tomato soup which is rich in antioxidants, along with lycopene that helps fight diseases, vitamin C that boost immunity and vitamin K that nourishes the bones.
If you want a healthy and light option for lunch or dinner today, go for this easy tomato soup recipe which only takes 10 minutes to prepare.
Ingredients:
- 6-7 – Tomatoes
- 1 – Chopped green chilli
- 1 tbsp – Ghee
- ½ tsp – Powdered sugar
- 1 tsp – Cumin seeds
- ⅓ tsp – Black salt
- ½ tsp – Black pepper
- A pinch of heeng
- ½ – Ginger
- 2-3 – Cloves of garlic
- Salt, to taste
Method:
*Roughly cut tomatoes, ginger and garlic. To this, add 1 chopped green chilli and grind into a paste.
*Set a pan on medium heat and add ghee. Once it warms up, add cumin seeds and a pinch of heeng. Now pour the tomato paste into the pan.
*Give it a little stir and add black salt along with black pepper, powdered sugar and salt to taste. Stir well and let it boil on medium flame.
*Once it boils well, garnish with croutons or coriander leaves and serve hot.
