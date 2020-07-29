Simple recipe: This tomato soup will be ready in just 10 minutes

How about a bowl of tomato soup for tonight’s dinner? (Photo: Getty) How about a bowl of tomato soup for tonight’s dinner? (Photo: Getty)

Soups are not only delicious, they are also comforting and easy to make. So how about keeping it light yet nutritious with a bowl of tomato soup which is rich in antioxidants, along with lycopene that helps fight diseases, vitamin C that boost immunity and vitamin K that nourishes the bones.

If you want a healthy and light option for lunch or dinner today, go for this easy tomato soup recipe which only takes 10 minutes to prepare.

Ingredients:

6-7 – Tomatoes

1 – Chopped green chilli

1 tbsp – Ghee

½ tsp – Powdered sugar

1 tsp – Cumin seeds

⅓ tsp – Black salt

½ tsp – Black pepper

A pinch of heeng

½ – Ginger

2-3 – Cloves of garlic

Salt, to taste

Method:

*Roughly cut tomatoes, ginger and garlic. To this, add 1 chopped green chilli and grind into a paste.

*Set a pan on medium heat and add ghee. Once it warms up, add cumin seeds and a pinch of heeng. Now pour the tomato paste into the pan.

*Give it a little stir and add black salt along with black pepper, powdered sugar and salt to taste. Stir well and let it boil on medium flame.

*Once it boils well, garnish with croutons or coriander leaves and serve hot.

