Feeling your energy dip? Try out this easy energy bar recipe made with just four ingredients

Whether working from home or not, all of us experience some form of energy dips during the day. It is at this time that we look for something filling yet substantial that can fill our stomach as well as give us more energy to keep ourselves going. While there are all the kinds of snacks, energy bars can be a quick way to refill the lost energy while not letting us feel the guilt of unhealthy munching. To all those looking to make filling energy bars, here is chef Vineet Bhatia sharing a quick and easy recipe that had us glued.

Made with easily available ingredients and just four primarily, it can be your go-to pick for a good energy refill while also satiating your sweet craving.

Ingredients

1 cup – Butter

1 cup – Brown sugar(can use white sugar)

2 cups – Rolled oats

2tbsp – Honey (4 tablespoons if you want to make it chewier and less crispy).

Method

*In a pan, add the butter and the sugar, cook on low heat till the sugar melts. Add honey.

*Remove from the heat and gently fold in the rolled oats .

*Spread the mixture in a butter paper lined baking tin and bake in a pre-heated oven at 180c for 10-12 minutes till it becomes light brown.

*Remove from the oven and while it’s still warm, make the desired cuts on the flap jack.

Pro tip: “I’ve also added cinnamon powder (you can add cardamom powder) and hazelnuts,” mentioned Bhatia. He also added, “Sometimes, I also add chopped dates(reduce the sugar then or use dates entirely for a healthier version), pumpkin seeds, dessicated coconut, sesame or dark chocolate nibs.”

Benefits of energy bars

While energy bars differ in terms of the ingredients used and how they are prepared, nevertheless, bars which are low in saturated fat and sugars, with a decent amount of protein and fibre are known to provide a nutritious, satisfying pick-me-up snack.

However, remember that they also need portion control as they are pretty high-calorie snack as well.

Are you trying out this recipe?

