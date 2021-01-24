Make cupcakes in no time; check out the recipe here

There is nothing like some sweet indulgence to end your day. If you are running low on time to make one do not worry we got you covered. Check out this easy recipe by Youtuber and baker Shivesh Bhatia. After one cupcake, you will only ask for more!

Ingredients

6 tbsp vegetable oil

1/4 tsp baking soda

3 tbsp milk

3/4 cup sugar

6tbsp cocoa powder

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 cup yoghurt

3/4 cup maida

Steps

*Remember that these cupcakes only take 40 seconds in the microwave. However, this same recipe can take 30 minutes in the oven.

*Begin by lining your cupcake moulds with cupcake liners or wrappers. Next, in a clean bowl add oil and sugar as per the measurements mentioned above. Mix it into a light consistency — make sure it looks slightly pale.

*To this mixture, add the yoghurt and mix it well.

*On the top of the bowl place a sieve and sift all the dry ingredients such as cocoa powder, flour and baking soda. This adds air to the batter. The cupcakes will be more spongy.

*Fold the dry ingredients and mix it using a spatula until there is no flour pocket present. Add the milk and mix everything until the batter is thick but runny.

*Now, use an ice cream scoop and add the batter in the lined cupcake moulds. Make sure you do not fill it to the top. Now just microwave it for 40 seconds on. Once its done, sit back and enjoy! Add a layer of chocolate ganache to make it more creamy! (Recipe for chocolate ganache is here)

