Eid-ul-Fitr special: Sweeten the festivities with vegan kheer made using browntop millet

What’s Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as Meethi Eid, without sweets? As such, how about combining the goodness of millets with your favourite sweet today? There is so much that changes when you incorporate millets into your everyday food — it not only adds variety to your meals, but also makes you feel good.

In my quest to cut down on sugar and dairy products, I wanted to make something extremely healthy for Eid today. So, here is the recipe that uses browntop millet. Take a look below:

Read more for the step by step recipe.

Vegan kheer with browntop millet

Ingredients (Serves 2)

*2 tbsp cold pressed coconut oil

*½ cup cooked browntop millet

*1-2 green cardamom

*1 cup coconut milk

*1 tsp rose petals powder

*2 tbsp jaggery syrup

*A pinch of saffron strands

*1-2 tbsp almonds (sliced or chopped)

*Dry rose petals to garnish

Method

Heat oil in a pan and add cardamom followed by cooked millet. Sauté it for a few seconds. Add coconut milk and stir it well. Allow it to come to a boil on low flame. Add some sliced almonds, and rose petals powder and mix it well. Pour in jaggery syrup and turn the flame off. Mix it well. Serve with chopped nuts, saffron strands and more rose petals on top. You can also garnish with silver leaves (varq). I did because it’s Eid today and it had to look special. Enjoy fresh and consume the same day. Share this recipe with your loved ones and wish them a very Happy Eid.

Shalini Rajani is a Millet Coach, the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops and Gluten-free Sourdough Baking Workshops for all age groups.

