Eid ul-Fitr 2022: Enjoy delicious sheer khurma today (recipe inside)

Eid ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, is being celebrated with much fervour on May 3. This day is also known as meethi Eid because Muslims prepare a variety of sweet dishes like sevaiyan and sheer khurma on this auspicious day, sweetening the celebrations further.

As such, these sweet preparations are indispensable to any Eid ul-Fitr festivities and you just cannot miss out on enjoying some delectable desserts. If you are looking to prepare the delicious sheer khurma at home with some simple steps this Eid, look no further as Chef Ranveer Brar recently detailed a recipe in an Instagram post.

Take a look.

Here’s how you can prepare sheer khurma at home.

Ingredients

*½ cup water

*1 tin condensed milk

*1 litre full-fat milk

*7-8 dates, seedless and chopped

*3-4 green cardamoms, crushed

*½ cup sugar

*¼ cup ghee

*2 tbsp chironji

*¼ cup golden raisins

*7-8 pistachios, sliced

*8-10 almonds, sliced

*8-10 cashews, chopped

*1 cup whole wheat vermicelli (sevaiyan), crushed

*¼ cup desiccated coconut

*Chopped nuts, for garnish

*Saffron, for garnish

Method

Add water to a pressure cooker and immerse a tin of condensed milk in it. Cover and cook for 2 whistles on medium flame. Meanwhile, heat milk in a deep-bottomed heavy kadhai. Add dates and cook till it begins to change colour, and reduces. Add in crushed cardamom pods, allow to cook on simmer for 3-4 minutes and add in sugar, stir until the sugar begins to melt in. Add the cooked condensed milk, mix well and cook till the milk begins to thicken. Heat 2 tbsp ghee in another pan, add in chironji and roast till fragrant. Add in raisins, pistachios, almonds and cashews. Roast till they begin to turn slightly brown. Add in the sevaiyan and roast till they turn brown. Add in desiccated coconut and roast till fragrant. Add the sevaiyan and dry fruit mixture to the milk, mix well and cook till it comes to a boil and thickens. Garnish with dry fruits and saffron, and serve hot.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!