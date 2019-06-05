Celebrate Eid ul-Fitr with these delicious recipes

Eid Recipes 2019: Eid ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan is celebrated by the Muslim community across the world with much joy and fervour. Observed on June 5 this year, the day consists of friends and families coming together, offering prayers and gorging on delectable food.

We too have assembled some delicious recipes for you, to make the day extra special.

Kewra Badam Kheer

Ingredients

1/2 cup – Kellogg’s corn flakes

Almond (badaam) paste

1 tsp – Ghee

5 cup – Full fat milk

1/2 cup – Sugar

1/4 cup – Blanched, peeled and chopped badaam (almonds)

Few drops of kewra water

Method

*Heat the ghee in a deep pan, add the corn flakes and sauté till it turns light golden in colour. Keep it aside.

*Boil the milk in a broad non-stick pan and allow it to simmer for 15 minutes.

*Add the almond paste, mix well and allow it to simmer for two more minutes.

*Add the vermicelli, cover it with a lid and let it simmer for another three to four minutes.

*Add sugar and cook till it dissolves.

*Add the kewra essence and almonds and mix well.

*Serve hot or cold.

Jujeh Kebab by Sanjay Singh Yadav, Corporate chef

Ingredients

500g – Chicken thigh

20g – Garlic paste

2 tbsp – Lemon juice

1 tsp – Saffron dissolved in hot water

30ml – Olive oil

2 tsp – Orange zest

Salt to taste

1 cup – Hung curd

2 tsp – Crushed black pepper

1 tbsp – Chopped parsley

Saffron rice with nuts

Method

*Clean and wash chicken thigh. Marinate it with little salt, garlic paste and oil and refrigerate it for two hours.

*Make a chicken marinade using the hung curd, rest of garlic, lemon juice, crushed pepper, parsley.

*Mix that with the chicken and keep it aside for few hours.

*Grill it on charcoal grill and serve it with saffron rice.

Awadhi Mutton Curry by Parth Bharti, Executive Chef at Pikkle



Ingredients

50g – Ghee

120g – Onion

250g – Mutton

10g – Dhaniya powder

20g – Degi mirch

5g – Green cardamom

5g – Black pepper

2g – Bay leaf

2g – Clove

2g – Mace

20g – Garlic

50g – Curd

5g – Nahari masala

5ml – Kewara water

5ml – Rose water

10g – Ginger

10ml – Mutton stock

100g – Tomato puree

Method

*Take a lagan and add some ghee to it. Add whole spices to it.

*To this, add onion and saute till they turn golden brown in colour. Add mutton to this and saute for a while.

*Add degi mirch, dhaniya powder, nihari masala. Saute this for a bit and then add the mutton stock. Cook this on slow flame for one to two hours.

*Add curd, rose-water, kewda water, tomato puree and cook for another 20-30 minutes on slow flame.

*Serve hot.

Have a lovely day!