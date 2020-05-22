Wish Eid Mubarak to your loved ones with these special dishes

Enjoy the best of Eid with these lip-smacking recipes. (Source: California Almonds/ Molecule Air Bar & Kitchen; designed by Gargi Singh) Enjoy the best of Eid with these lip-smacking recipes. (Source: California Almonds/ Molecule Air Bar & Kitchen; designed by Gargi Singh)

Eid is a time for celebration at the end of the month-long Ramadan fast that Muslims across the world observe. A time of reflection, togetherness and gratitude, Eid marks a special period for friends and families. Despite the lockdown measures in place, it is a good time to make and enjoy some mouth-watering recipes. We have curated some special ones for you to usher in the festivities. Eid Mubarak!

Lamb and Almond Korma

Have you tried this delicious fare? (Source: California Almonds) Have you tried this delicious fare? (Source: California Almonds)

Servings: 4 serves

Ingredients

1 kg – Lamb shoulder cuts

1 cup – Chopped onion

3tbsp – Ginger garlic paste

2 cups – Plain yogurt

1 cup – Blanched almonds, skin removed

1 stick – Cinnamon

2 no – Black cardamom

3 no – Green cardamom

1tsp – Cumin powder

1tsp – Coriander powder

1tsp – Turmeric powder

2tsp – Red chilli powder

Salt to taste

4tbsp – Ghee

3 cups – Water

Method

*Heat ghee in a heavy bottomed pan, fry the onions in the ghee till they are golden. Remove onions from the oil.

*Add the lamb pieces to the ghee and fry it till they are golden in colour; add the ginger garlic paste and stir fry for 2-3 minutes.

*Make a smooth paste of yoghurt and half cup of blanched almonds. Add this paste to the lamb and keep on stirring till the oil separates. Add the fried onions to the lamb.

*Reduce the heat, and add water. Cover the pan and let the lamb simmer for an hour or till tender.

*Cut the remaining blanched almonds into small pieces and add it to the korma.

Chicken Shaami Kebab by Mohammed Anas Qureshi, executive chef at Molecule Air Bar & Kitchen

Try Chicken Keema. (Source: Molecule Air Bar & Kitchen) Try Chicken Keema. (Source: Molecule Air Bar & Kitchen)

Ingredients

1 cup – Chana dal

500g – Chicken thigh (cubes, boneless)

2 tbsp – Salt

1 tbsp – Red chilli (crushed)

7 pieces – Dry red chilli (whole)

2 tsp – Cumin seeds

2 tsp – Coriander (whole)

7 – Cloves

10 – Black pepper (whole)

2 – Small cinnamon sticks

1 tsp – Carom seeds (ajwain)

6 – Eggs

1/2 bunch – Coriander leaves (chopped)

1/2 bunch – Mint leaves (chopped)

6 – Green chillies

1 tbsp – Ginger

10 – Garlic cloves (chopped)

Oil – For pan frying

Method

*Boil the chana dal along with the chicken thigh cubes and spices. Let the chicken cook.

*Strain and keep aside to cool.

*Add 3 eggs, chopped coriander, mint, green chillies, ginger and garlic. Mix well and mince.

*Make circular shared kebabs of the mixture.

*Slightly coat the kebabs with the remaining eggs and pan fry them in oil.

*Serve them with mint chutney and tamarind chutney.

Almond and Makhana Kheer

Spread the sweetness with this easy recipe. (Source: California Almonds) Spread the sweetness with this easy recipe. (Source: California Almonds)

Serves: 2–3 people

Ingredients

2 cups – Full cream milk

4tbsp – Sugar

A pinch – Saffron strands

1/2tsp – Green cardamom powder

1/2 cup – Almond slivers

1 cup – Makhana (fox nuts)

2tbsp – Ghee

Method

*Heat ghee in a heavy bottomed pan, roast makhana and almond sliver till they are golden.

*Heat milk and saffron strands in a heavy bottomed pan and bring it to a boil; keep stirring the milk, so that it does not stick at the bottom.

*Add the sugar to the milk, and mix well.

*Add the whole makhana to the milk. Add the almond slivers to the mixture.

*Keep cooking the mixture till the makhana becomes soft and milk thickens a bit.

*Serve the kheer hot or chilled. Top it with roasted almond sliver and chopped roasted makhana.

Peanut Butter and Honey Oat Smoothie by Executive Chef Nitin Mathur, Taj Santacruz

Banana peanut butter smoothie with oats and cinnamon in a glass. (Source: Taj Santacruz) Banana peanut butter smoothie with oats and cinnamon in a glass. (Source: Taj Santacruz)

Ingredients

2 cups – Rolled oats (pan roasted)

1/2 cup – Yogurt

1 cup – Almond milk

1 no – Large banana

3tbsp – Peanut butter

2tbsp – Honey

1tbsp – Flaxseed powder

Method

*Place oats in blender and grind it.

*Pour milk into blender and allow processed oats to soften in milk for about 2-3 minutes.

*Add remaining ingredients and blend until smooth

*Serve immediately.

