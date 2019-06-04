Eid Mubarak: Celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with your loved ones with these mouthwatering dishes

Eid ul-Fitr, which is celebrated by the Muslim community across the world, marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan during which followers of the faith observe a fast from dawn to dusk. Muslims across the world will celebrate the festival, which will fall on June 5 this year, with zeal and fanfare in the company of their loved ones. But every celebration is incomplete without a delicious meal, so why not add some flavours to your gathering.

Executive Chef Sanjeev Chauhan from The Mellow Garden shares a few mouth-watering Eid recipes that you can enjoy with your friends and family on the joyous occasion.

Rogan Josh

Ingredients:

500g – Mutton

2 – Onions

2 – Tomatoes

1 – Bay leaf

1tsp – Cumin seeds

2tsp – Ginger garlic paste

1 piece – Cinnamon stick

2 – Cardamom pods

1tso – Fennel powder

2 – Cloves

1tsp – Red chilly powder

2tsp – Coriander powder

¼ tsp – Turmeric powder

1tsp – Garam masala

¼ cup – Yogurt

2 cups – Water

3tsp – Refined/Mustard oil

⅓ tsp – Saffron (optional)

Salt to taste

Method:

*Wash the mutton properly and fry it till it turns brown. Keep it aside.

*Heat oil in a pressure cooker, add cumin seeds and let them splutter. Then add cinnamon, cloves, fennel, cardamom, bay leaf and stir for few seconds.

*Add chopped onions and saute until golden brown. Add ginger garlic paste into it and stir again.

*Add red chilly powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, garam masala, saffron, chopped tomatoes and stir.

*Add the fried mutton pieces into it and fry for one minute.

*Add water, yogurt, salt and close the pressure cooker lid. After one whistle, simmer it for two minutes. Then remove from flame.

*Garnish with cumin powder and serve hot.

Mutton Burra Kebab

Ingredients:

4 pieces – Mutton chops

1tsp – Red chili powder

2tsp – Hung curd

2tsp – Ginger garlic paste

1tsp – Garam masala powder

Turmeric powder (a pinch)

¼ tsp – Black pepper powder

Cardamon powder (a pinch)

¼ tsp – Cumin powder

¼ tsp – Chaat masala

2tsp – Refined/Mustard Oil

1tsp – Lemon juice

Salt to taste

Method:

*Combine all the above ingredients (except mutton chops) and mix well in a large bowl.

*Coat the mutton chops evenly with this mixture using your hands.

*Let the chops marinate for minimum five hours in the refrigerator.

*Cook on a charcoal grill/barbeque grill/ preheated oven (150C) for 15 minutes on both sides till they are well browned.

*Serve hot with sliced onions, coriander leaves and lemon wedge.

Phirni

Ingredients:

2tsp – Basmati rice

1l – Full cream milk

½ cup – Sugar

½ tsp – Cardamom powder

2 tsp – Saffron milk

Dry fruits (chopped)

Method:

*Wash and soak rice for one to two hours.

*Boil milk in a pan and set aside.

*Drain and grind the rice coarsely.

*Add the coarsely ground rice paste to the milk and cook for five minutes. Stir continuously so that there is no lump and it does not burn or skew to the bottom.

*Add sugar, green cardamom powder, saffron and mix well. When the mixture starts thickening take it off the flame.

*Pour into soaked sakura/earthenware/china bowl. Chill in refrigerator for one hour.

*Garnish with dry fruits and cardamom powder.

*Serve chilled.