Eid al-Adha: Enjoy the special occasion with these delicious recipes

The week of festivities is all set to begin. But no festival is complete without some mouthwatering recipes that add to the celebrations. So get set to add some flavours to your day with these special recipes that we have curated just for you to choose from. From Yakhni Shorba to Pathar Kabab — which recipe would you like to try?
Eid Mubarak!
Shola Kabab
Ingredients:
900g – Lamb chunks (boneless)
Salt (to taste)
Cardamom powder (a pinch)
Fenugreek (methi) powder (a pinch)
White pepper powder (a pinch)
8g -Red chilly powder
4g – Garam masala powder
4g – Kalonji
Crushed saunf (a pinch)
Mustard seeds (a pinch)
Cumin seeds (a pinch)
Coriander seeds (a pinch)
35g – Ginger garlic paste
60g – Raw papaya grated
100ml – Mustard oil
20ml – Vinegar
100g – Yoghurt
20g – Butter
200ml – Oil
200ml – Water
Method:
*Wash, clean and dry the lamb pieces.
*Prepare a marinade by mixing together all the ingredients.
*Marinate the lamb pieces in the prepared mix and keep aside for one and half hours.
*Skewer the marinated lamb and roast in a medium hot tandoor for 10-12 minutes.
*Baste with butter and roast again for five minutes. Remove from skewers and serve hot.
— by Arvind Rai, chief executive chef, The Ashok
Teh Biryani
Ingredients:
1kg – Basmati rice
6g – Cardamom
8g – Cloves
10g – Cinnamon
250ml – Milk
Gulab jal (few drops)
Kewra (few drops)
200ml – Oil
10g – Red chilly powder
Salt (to taste)
2kg – Mutton/lamb
100g – Ginger garlic paste
200g – Fried onions
10g – Javitri elachi powder
Method:
Cooking the meat prior to biryani:
*Wash the mutton and allow excess water to drain off.
*Take some oil in a pot and add mutton. Put the ginger garlic paste, cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, salt, red chilli powder and brown onions on top of the meat.
*Cover with a lid and cook on simmer for about 15 minutes. Stir well, cover and cook further for 10 minutes on moderate heat.
*Remove the lid and saute till the oil begins to bubble out.
*Meanwhile, clean and wash the rice; soak for 30 minutes.
*Boil water in a pot with salt, cardamom and cloves. Drain and add the rice.
*Bring the water to a boil and then cook on simmer stirring from time to time till the rice is half-cooked. Remove and drain into a colander. Reserve the rice.
*Heat cooked meat in a pot. Remove and separate the pieces and strain the liquid into a pot. Add milk, salt, red chili powder, javitri elaichi powder, kewra and gulab jal and the meat.
*Bring to a boil. Remove from fire and add the rice; with the back of a ladle make several holes in the rice.
*Cover and seal with foil. Cook on direct fire rotating the vessel continuously till the foil puffs. Remove and allow to rest for some time.
— by Chef Sanjay Dasari, The Oudh at The Ashok
Yakhni Shorba
Ingredients:
500g – Boneless lamb meat
500g – Lamb shank bones
8 cups – Water
1tbsp – Sugar
3/4 tsp – Salt
2 inches – Ginger (chopped)
2tbsp – Saunf
2 inches – Cinnamon stick (broken into half)
8 – Cloves
6 – Black cardamom (cracked open)
10 – Black peppercorn
2 – Bay leaves
1 tsp – Cumin seeds
2 tsp – Coriander seeds
Method:
*Add lamb meat, lamb bones, water, sugar, salt and spices in a large deep pot.
*Bring it to a boil, turn heat to low and cook lamb on medium heat till the water is reduced to half. If the meat is not tender at this stage, add more water and keep cooking till done.
*Strain the liquid and collect the cooked meat. Put it back into the soup and further simmer for five minutes.
*Serve hot garnished with fried onions.
— by MU Kasture, executive chef, The Ashok
Pathar Kabab
Ingredients
600g – Mutton steak/piccata of lamb
For marinade:
25g – Ginger garlic paste
8g – Red chili powder
1g – Kasoori methi
1g – Garam masala powder
5ml – Vinegar
50g – Raw papaya
Salt (To taste)
75ml – Refined oil
2g – Chat masala
Pre preparation:
*Slit and beat the steaks with a steak hammer to about ½ inch thickness.
*Prepare the marinade.
Method:
*Apply the marinade to the steaks one-by-one.
*Leave it at room temperature for four to six hours.
*Grill on a hot plate with little oil.
*Serve six to seven pieces per portion on a hot sizzler garnished with chat masala on top.
— by Chef Sanjay Dasari, The Frontier at The Ashok