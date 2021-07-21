Eid al-Adha 2021: Celebrate Bakrid with these mouth-watering delicacies

Eid al-Adha or Bakrid is one of the most auspicious festivals celebrated by the Muslim community across the globe. The day is celebrated with much fervour as men, women and children step out to meet their friends and families. While Covid-19 may restrict gatherings this year, don’t let it stop you from devouring a delicious Eid feast at home with your loved ones.

If you are spoilt for choices and having a hard time deciding the menu for the festival, take a look at these scrumptious recipes that are perfect for the joyous occasion.

Mutton Kofta Curry

Chef Ranveer Brar recently shared an elaborate recipe for mutton kofta curry that will add flavour to your celebrations. These koftas can be eaten with roti, naan or even rice. Here’s how you can make it.

Ingredients

For mutton kofta:

*600 gm – Mutton mince

*2 tbsp – Cashew nut paste

*¼ cup – Fried brown onions

*1 tsp – Degi red chilli powder

*½ tsp – Turmeric powder

*½ tsp – Coriander powder

*Salt to taste

*1 tbsp – Ginger-garlic-green chilli paste

*2 tbsp – Roasted gram flour

*1 fresh – White bread slice

*Oil for frying

For curd mixture:

*1 cup – Curd

*½ cup – Fried brown onions

*1 tsp – Degi red chilli powder

*½ tsp – Turmeric powder

*½ tsp – Coriander powder

*½ tbsp – Ginger-garlic-green chilli Paste

*2 fresh – Green chillies – broken in half

*Few mint leaves

For curry:

*2 tbsp – Oil

*½ – Mace

*8-10 – Black peppercorns

*2 – Black cardamom

*2-3 – Cloves

*2 tbsp – Ghee

*1 inch – Ginger (julienned)

*1 fresh – Green chilli

*2 cloves – Garlic (crushed)

*1 medium – Onion (sliced)

*2 tbsp – Desiccated coconut

Method

For mutton kofta:

In a bowl, add minced mutton, cashew nut paste, fried brown onion, degi red chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, salt, ginger-garlic-green chilli paste, roasted gram flour, white bread slice and mix everything together. Now grind this mixture into a fine paste using a grinder. Then make lemon sized balls from the mixture and deep fry in medium hot oil until browned from outside but raw from inside. Remove and keep aside for further use.

For curd mixture:

In a bowl, add curd, fried brown onion, degi red chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, ginger-garlic-green chilli paste, green chillies, mint leaves and mix everything properly and keep aside for further use.

For curry:

In a kadhai, heat oil and add mace, black pepper cons, black cardamom, cloves, ghee and let them crackle. Now add ginger, green chilli, garlic, onion and saute until light brown then add desiccated coconut and sauté until nutty brown. Then add the curd mixture and continue cooking until the oil starts separating then add water and stir everything properly. Now place the fried mutton kofta then cover and cook for 10-12 minutes. Remove the kofta out and blend the curry using a hand blender then strain it properly through a strainer. Then add it back in the kadhai and add cashew nut paste, rose water, kewra water and stir it properly then add the kofta back in the curry then cover.

Maqluba Vegetable

If you wish to try something unique this Eid, then you must try this Maqluba Vegetable recipe by chef Ajay Thakur, corporate chef at Bayroute. We are sure you will love it!

Ingredients

For maqluba vegetable:

*0.03 kg – Cauliflower flower

*0.03 kg – Big brinjal slice

*0.01 kg – Onion ring

*0.02 kg – Potato slice

*0.4 kg – Tomato slice

*0.03 kg – Bell pepper yellow

*0.03 kg – Bell pepper red

For maqluba chicken:

*0.015 kg – Boneless chicken

*Salt

*Pepper

*0.015 – Green capsicum

*Onion slice

For tomato rice:

*0.01 kg – Ghee

*0.01 kg – Chopped onion

*0.005 kg – Chopped garlic

*0.015 kg – Tomato paste

*0.2 kg – Chicken stock

*0.035 kg – Basmati rice

*Salt

*Pepper

For turmeric rice:

*0.01 kg – Ghee

*0.01 kg – Chopped onion

*0.005 kg – Chopped garlic

*0.002 kg – Turmeric

*0.2 kg – Chicken stock

*0.035 kg – Basmati rice

*Salt

*Pepper

For garnish:

*0.005 kg – Almond

*0.005 – Pistachio

*0.01 kg – Pomegranate

*0.002 kg – Parsley

*0.002 kg – Coriander

For laban de khair:

*0.015 kg – Hang curd

*0.002 – Dill leaves; chopped

*0.01 kg – Cucumber

*Salt

Method

Marinate the chicken and rest it for 2 hours. Sear the chicken on a skillet then cook the chicken in the oven at 180 Degrees for 8 minutes. Deep fry the vegetable until cooked. For tomato rice — sauté onion, garlic in ghee, add tomato paste, chicken stock and boiled rice adjust the seasoning, For turmeric rice — sauté onion garlic in ghee, add turmeric boiled rice and adjust the seasoning. For assembling — take a pot, in the bottom arrange vegetables, second layer put tomato, rice, third layer put cooked chicken, final layer put turmeric rice. Put the lid on the pot and cook on low heat for 5 to 10 minutes. Demould the pot on the serving plate. Put the entire mentioned garnish on the top. Serve along with Laban De Khair.

Hummus

Chef Farah Mohamed, chef de Partie, Ozen Reserve Bolifushi, Maldives, has an amazing recipe for hummus for this Eid season. Try this delectable recipe at home and celebrate the festival.

Celebrate Eid with this delicious hummus recipe. (Source: PR handout) Celebrate Eid with this delicious hummus recipe. (Source: PR handout)

Ingredients

*Chickpeas – 100gms

*Tahina – 500gms

*Garlic – 5gms

*Olive oil – 10 ml

*Lemon – 2 pieces

*Salt – Add to taste

*Corn oil – 4 ml

Method

Add tahini, cold water, olive oil, cumin, salt, garlic and lemon to make a puree in a food processor until smooth. Add in the chickpeas — rinsed in warm water and drained. Puree for 3-4 minutes, or until smooth. Just keep it going and going until the hummus is nice and smooth, pausing once or twice to scrape the sides down. If the hummus seems too thick, feel free to add in an extra tablespoon or two of water too. Taste and season. Give the hummus a taste, and add in extra salt, cumin and/or lemon juice if needed. Garnish and serve. Transfer it to a serving bowl, add on any toppings that you would like, and enjoy.

Eid Mubarak!