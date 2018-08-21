Away from home this Eid-al-Adah? Let these home caterers cook you some traditional family delicacies

Eid al-Adha 2018: Hyderabadi biryani, korma and sevaiyyan are some of the Eid staples that come to mind, no matter how far you walk down the memory lane. (Source: Getty Images/ Thinkstock) Eid al-Adha 2018: Hyderabadi biryani, korma and sevaiyyan are some of the Eid staples that come to mind, no matter how far you walk down the memory lane. (Source: Getty Images/ Thinkstock)

Think of Eid and Hyderabadi biryani, korma and sevaiyyan are just some of the delicacies which come to mind. There is something about the charm of generational recipes that marks the festive season. This Eid al-Adha, come meet some home caterers in Delhi who are reviving the traditional flavours of the festival.

Omer Khusro, Iram Caterers

Started by, Mrs Khusro, a homemaker, more as a hobby than a business, Iram Caterers was set up in 2009. The business is now run by her extremely genteel and genial son, Omer Khusro. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Khusro shares the finest dish on his menu and his own personal favourites.

What is your favourite family Eid dish?

Sheer Khurma was a particular favourite of mine, as a child. For spice, I like biryani and korma.

Which is the finest dish on your menu?

Haleem. It is a combination of wheat, boneless mutton and dal. It has a thick consistency and one helping is topped off with brown onions, lemon, chopped ginger and green chili.

What are the non-vegetarian items customers tend to favour during Eid?

Dum ka Keema that has assertive spices and is smoked over lighted coal and ghee is quite favoured. We also have Dahi ke Chops that are made in a bit of gravy and have understated spices. Customers also love Shikampur kebab, mutton and chicken biryani, dum ke pasande.

Do you have any specialities for vegetarian customers during Eid?

Kubuli biryani is one of a kind at Iram. Nobody seems to be doing it in Delhi. It is a smoked biryani from Hyderabad, but instead of vegetables, it has chana dal in it.

Khatti dal with lal masoor and a dollop of fresh tamarind is also particularly admired.

Who inspired you to cook?

My mother.

One ingredient you can’t do without in your kitchen?

Ginger, garlic and spices.

Shibli Anis, Delhi 6

Recipes handed down generations are the essence of this catering business. “We have two types of dishes–one that is cooked by the khaansama whose families have been making traditional dishes for years, and the others made by my mother, sisters and sister-in-law,” says Shibli Anis.

What is your favourite family Eid dish?

My family and I love to sit down to a hot meal of lamb leg on Eid.

Which is the finest dish on the menu?

Shaami kebab, which is a family recipe. Ordinarily, it is made of keema but ours is made of meatballs or botiyan. They are boiled and mixed with chana dal and spices. Then, they are minced together using sil batta and then fried. This gives them a much softer and juicier taste.

What are the non-vegetarian items customers tend to favour during Eid?

Hari Mirch keema. We mince the keema by hands and not machines so it has chunks of meat in it. It has always been popularly eaten in old Delhi during monsoons.

Do you have any specialities for vegetarian customers during Eid?

Dal makhani and paneer butter masala.

Who inspired you to get into food?

My mother is a wonderful chef and she inspired me to get into food. After travelling nationally and internationally, I didn’t find good Mughlai food anywhere apart from my area of old Delhi or house. Then I realised people are not doing justice with Mughlai food and decided to start something of my own.

Sadia Durrani, Nawabi Zayka

After being unable to make it to the Top 50 of MasterChef India, season 2, Sadia Durrani decided to channel her energies into setting up Nawabi Zayka. A mother of two, Sadia uses her mother, grandmother and mother-in-law’s recipes in her menu. Here is what she has to say on Eid food.

What is your favourite family Eid dish?

Shaami kebab, korma, biryani. We would stay up all night and make these dishes for friends and neighbours who would come in great numbers to our place.

What are the non-vegetarian items customers tend to favour during Eid?

On Eid, the speciality is kaleji (liver) as we sacrifice the goat. Shami kebab, hari mirch kebab, nihari, biryani are also popular.

One ingredient you can’t do without in the kitchen?

Javatri elaichi powder.

Here are some of the recipes shared by them

Awadhi Galauti Kebab

By Sadia Durrani, Nawabi Zayka

Ingredients

1kg – Fine mutton mince

2 tsp – Javatri elaichi powder

3 tsp – Red chilli powder

2 tbsp – Ginger paste

2 tbsp – Garlic paste

1 tsp – Potli masala

2-3 – Kewra drops

2-3 – Rose water drops

1 – Finger dab sweet itar

Salt to taste

1 tsp – Jeera powder

3 tbsp – Fried onion paste

100g – Fried kaju paste

50g – Chironjee paste

100g – Roasted chana besan

75g – Raw papaya paste

3 tsp – Oil

Method

* Mix all ingredients together and marinate for one and a half hours.

* Take a non-stick pan, put little oil/ghee. Make small tikkis of the marinated keema and shallow fry on both sides till nice and brown

* Serve hot with warqi parathas

Badami Pasanda Murg

By Sadia Durrani, Nawabi Zayka

Ingredients

1kg – Thigh boneless chicken

2 tbsp – Khus khus

2 tbsp – Kaju

1 ½ tbsp – Chironjee

1 ½ tsp – Ginger paste

1 ½ tsp – Garlic paste

6 tbsp – Thick yogurt

3 tsp – Red chilli powder

1 tsp – Garam masala powder

1 tsp – Javatri elaichi pdr

4 – Medium onion finely sliced

Salt to taste

50ml – Oil

15-18 – Slivered almonds

Chandi warq

1 – piece wooden coal

Method

* Heat oil in a non-stick pan/karhai, add the finely sliced onions and sauté till golden brown

* Now add the marinated mutton and cook on high flame for 10-12 minutes.

* Reduce the flame to slow and let the chicken cook till it is tender and all liquid is dried up and you can see a thick gravy.

* Add half the slivered almonds and give it a smoke and cover for 10 minutes.

* Take out in a serving platter, garnish with balance almonds and place the chandi warq.

* Serve with Mughlai parathas

Hari Mirch Keema

By Shibli Anis, Delhi 6

Ingredients

2- Big sliced onions

1 tbsp – Ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp – Turmeric

1 tsp – Red chili powder

Salt to taste

200g – Curd

1 – Black cardamon

6-7 – Cloves

6-7 – Black pepper seeds

1 tsp – Cumin

2-3 – Green cardamom

6-7 – Cut green chillies

Required amount of hand ponded keema

Method

* Fry onions till they turn a light golden brown.

* Add one tablespoon of ginger-garlic paste, hand-pounded keema, one teaspoon turmeric, red chili powder and salt.

* Stir fry the meat till water gets evaporated.

* Now, put curd, cardamon, black cardamom, cloves, black pepper seeds, green chillies.

* Add water to it until the ingredients and meat are immersed in it.

* Stir a little and put it in a pressure cooker, and turn on the heat.

* Remove it after two to three pressure whistles.

Gosht Ishtew

By Sadia Durrani, Nawabi Zayka

Ingredients

1kg – Mutton

100ml – Oil

700g – Sliced onions

25g – Thickly sliced garlic

Salt to taste

25g – Ginger, roughly chopped

10-12 – Whole red chillies sliced

3 – Black Cardamoms

1- Bay leaf

1/2 tbsp – Black pepper cones

6-7 – Cloves

1 tsp – Cumin

100g – Yogurt

1 tbsp – Ghee

Coriander to garnish

Method

* Heat the oil in a heavy bottom flask.

* Add all the ingredients and let it cook on low flame.

* If liquid dries up and the mutton is not tender, add around 50 ml water to it.

* After the mutton is fully cooked and the onions are soft and tender, increase the flame and stir fry it.

* Add one tablespoon of desi ghee and put the chopped coriander leaves in it.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd