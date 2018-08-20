Eid al-Adha 2018: Exotic Bakrid recipes from all across the globe

Traditional Eid al-Adha recipes to try this festive season. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Traditional Eid al-Adha recipes to try this festive season. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Eid al-Adha is celebrated by Muslims all across the world with much fervour. And since no celebration is complete without food, this Bakrid we bring you traditional and exotic flavours that are closely associated with the festival. This way you get a chance to bring your family and friends together and enjoy a hearty meal.

Tufahija

Tufahija originated in Persia and was later brought to the Balkan region. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Tufahija originated in Persia and was later brought to the Balkan region. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Tufahija is a dessert made of apples poached in sugar water and is a particular favourite of Bosnians on Eid. To make things more interesting, it is stuffed with nuts, walnuts or almonds and topped with whipped cream or creme fraiche. It originated in Persia and was later brought to the Balkan region during the spread of the Ottoman empire.

Bolani

Bolani is an easy to cook Afghani favourite on Eid. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Bolani is an easy to cook Afghani favourite on Eid. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

This Afghani street food is much loved during Eid. As it generally goes with street food, this flatbread stuffed with vegetables like potatoes, green onion, cilantro, and green pepper can be easily rustled up at home. It is generally served as an appetiser but can also be eaten as a main dish with yoghurt.

Lapis legit

Lapis legit is a delicious multi-layered cake. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Lapis legit is a delicious multi-layered cake. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Have you ever dreamt of feasting on a thousand layer cake? Yes, it’s possible! Lapis legit is an Indonesian celebratory multi-layered cake that is a favourite during Eid festivities in the country. This Dutch legacy is actually a spiced cake and usually involves the use of cinnamon powder, mace powder, and nutmeg powder.

Lokum or Turkish Delight

Turkish delight is about 200-years-old recipe. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Turkish delight is about 200-years-old recipe. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Lokum or Turkish delight finds a special place in the hearts of food connoisseurs. This 200-year-old small cubed sweet finds lots of fans during Eid festivities and otherwise also. It has a soft, elastic texture and is coated with powder sugar or coconut.

Doro wat

Doro wat is a spicy and hearty Ethiopian dish. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Doro wat is a spicy and hearty Ethiopian dish. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

This fabulous dish is the national dish of Ethiopia. A hearty stew or curry made with chicken, it is typically served as a communal dish, where everyone can enjoy it together.

Tajine

Tajine is a Moroccan delicacy. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Tajine is a Moroccan delicacy. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Tajine is a traditional Moroccan dish that is slow cooked in a typical tajine pot that is entirely made of heavy clay. This recipe combines lamb or chicken with a medley of ingredients and seasonings: olives, quinces, apples, pears, apricots, raisins, prunes, dates, nuts, with fresh or preserved lemons, with or without honey, and with or without a complexity of spices.

