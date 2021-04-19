scorecardresearch
Monday, April 19, 2021
Eggs Kejriwal: Would you like to try Mumbai’s ‘fancy egg breakfast’?

Don't let the name confuse you! It's a special Mumbai street food of an open sandwich with eggs, cheese and chilli

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi
Updated: April 19, 2021 3:57:27 pm
eggs kejriwal, eggs kejriwal recipe, easy recipes, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, egg breakfast recipe, cheese recipe,Make this interesting egg recipe at home. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Mumbai street food is popular for its variety and taste. One such well-known street food item is Eggs Kejriwal, which is simply egg on toast. The easy-to-make dish is cooked with a layer of cheese and then topped with finely chopped green chillies. Served with crispy toasted bread or bun, the dish gets its name from one Devi Prasad Kejriwal, who is believed to have eaten the dish on an everyday basis at Willingdon Sports Club. It is said that the dish became so popular that it got added to the menu as ‘Eggs Kejriwal’.

Chef Saransh Goila shared the easy recipe for all on Instagram.

“Eggs Kejri is a Mumbai favourite and while everyone has their version, eggs, chilli, cheese and bread remain the same in every recipe,” he mentioned.

 

Step 1

Ingredients

1 no – Egg
1 no – Onion
Salt
Pepper

Method

*Make onion ring and cook.
*Break an egg inside the onion ring.
*Add salt and pepper.
*Fold sides. Cover and cook for two minutes.

ALSO READ |Kick-start your day with this yummy, healthy egg recipe

Step 2

Stuffing

Ingredients

2 no – Onions, chopped
1 no – Green chilly, chopped
2 no – Tomatoes, chopped
Salt to taste
1tsp – amchur powder
1tsp – Pepper
2tbsp – Coriander, chopped

Method

*In a pan, add chopped vegetables. Add salt, amchur powder, pepper and chopped coriander. Do not overcook the stuffing.
*Toast bread.
*Add cheese. Cover for two minutes and let it melt.

Step 3 

*Assemble. On top of toast, put the fillings. Top it over with the cooked onion-egg ring and green chilly. Serve hot.

