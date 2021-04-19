Eggs Kejriwal: Would you like to try Mumbai’s ‘fancy egg breakfast’?

Mumbai street food is popular for its variety and taste. One such well-known street food item is Eggs Kejriwal, which is simply egg on toast. The easy-to-make dish is cooked with a layer of cheese and then topped with finely chopped green chillies. Served with crispy toasted bread or bun, the dish gets its name from one Devi Prasad Kejriwal, who is believed to have eaten the dish on an everyday basis at Willingdon Sports Club. It is said that the dish became so popular that it got added to the menu as ‘Eggs Kejriwal’.

Chef Saransh Goila shared the easy recipe for all on Instagram.

“Eggs Kejri is a Mumbai favourite and while everyone has their version, eggs, chilli, cheese and bread remain the same in every recipe,” he mentioned.

Step 1

Ingredients

1 no – Egg

1 no – Onion

Salt

Pepper

Method

*Make onion ring and cook.

*Break an egg inside the onion ring.

*Add salt and pepper.

*Fold sides. Cover and cook for two minutes.

Step 2

Stuffing

Ingredients

2 no – Onions, chopped

1 no – Green chilly, chopped

2 no – Tomatoes, chopped

Salt to taste

1tsp – amchur powder

1tsp – Pepper

2tbsp – Coriander, chopped

Method

*In a pan, add chopped vegetables. Add salt, amchur powder, pepper and chopped coriander. Do not overcook the stuffing.

*Toast bread.

*Add cheese. Cover for two minutes and let it melt.

Step 3

*Assemble. On top of toast, put the fillings. Top it over with the cooked onion-egg ring and green chilly. Serve hot.

