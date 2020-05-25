How about some Tiramisu tonight? Check out the recipe

Follow Us:
Monday, May 25, 2020
If you love coffee, you will surely enjoy Tiramisu!

Published: May 25, 2020 9:40:56 pm
Have you tried this coffee-based Italian dessert? (Photo: Getty)

If you are fond of no-bake desserts, Tiramisu is going to be your quick fix. Believed to be first created by a confectioner named Roberto Linguanotto who was the owner of “Le Beccherie”, tiramisu is a coffee-flavoured Italian dessert. It is also a great choice for vegetarians since it doesn’t include egg. Easy to make, it will come to your rescue to satiate those sudden sugar cravings!

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp – Instant coffee powder
  • 1/2 cup – Sugar
  • 200 g – Heavy cream
  • 1.5 cup – Hot water
  • 250 g – Mascarpone or cream cheese
  • 200 g – Lady fingers or soft bread sticks
  • 2 tbsp – Cocoa powder
  • 1 tsp – Vanilla essence

Steps

*In a bowl, add coffee powder and pour 1.5 cups of hot water. Give it a stir and allow to cool.

*Take a large bowl and add heavy cream and sugar as per the measurements given above. Beat until peak forms.

*Once it is thick and foamy, add mascarpone or cream cheese along with a tsp of vanilla essence. Mix well.

*Dip the soft breadsticks into the coffee mixture that was left to cool and place it on a tray. Spread half of the cream mixture on them. Repeat the process with all the breadsticks.

*Do it until you have two layers of the same. Make sure the mixture you have spread is even and flat. Now dust it with cocoa powder refrigerate it for 4-6 hours or overnight.

*Cut into pieces and enjoy!

Will you try this recipe?

