How about some Tiramisu tonight? Check out the recipe

If you are fond of no-bake desserts, Tiramisu is going to be your quick fix. Believed to be first created by a confectioner named Roberto Linguanotto who was the owner of “Le Beccherie”, tiramisu is a coffee-flavoured Italian dessert. It is also a great choice for vegetarians since it doesn’t include egg. Easy to make, it will come to your rescue to satiate those sudden sugar cravings!
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp – Instant coffee powder
- 1/2 cup – Sugar
- 200 g – Heavy cream
- 1.5 cup – Hot water
- 250 g – Mascarpone or cream cheese
- 200 g – Lady fingers or soft bread sticks
- 2 tbsp – Cocoa powder
- 1 tsp – Vanilla essence
Steps
*In a bowl, add coffee powder and pour 1.5 cups of hot water. Give it a stir and allow to cool.
*Take a large bowl and add heavy cream and sugar as per the measurements given above. Beat until peak forms.
*Once it is thick and foamy, add mascarpone or cream cheese along with a tsp of vanilla essence. Mix well.
*Dip the soft breadsticks into the coffee mixture that was left to cool and place it on a tray. Spread half of the cream mixture on them. Repeat the process with all the breadsticks.
*Do it until you have two layers of the same. Make sure the mixture you have spread is even and flat. Now dust it with cocoa powder refrigerate it for 4-6 hours or overnight.
*Cut into pieces and enjoy!
Will you try this recipe?
