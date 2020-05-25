How about some Tiramisu tonight? Check out the recipe

Have you tried this coffee-based Italian dessert? (Photo: Getty) Have you tried this coffee-based Italian dessert? (Photo: Getty)

If you are fond of no-bake desserts, Tiramisu is going to be your quick fix. Believed to be first created by a confectioner named Roberto Linguanotto who was the owner of “Le Beccherie”, tiramisu is a coffee-flavoured Italian dessert. It is also a great choice for vegetarians since it doesn’t include egg. Easy to make, it will come to your rescue to satiate those sudden sugar cravings!

Here’s how you can make chocolate mousse cake at home without an oven

All you need is just 3 ingredients to make your favourite vanilla ice cream; check it out here

Ingredients

2 tbsp – Instant coffee powder

1/2 cup – Sugar

200 g – Heavy cream

1.5 cup – Hot water

250 g – Mascarpone or cream cheese

200 g – Lady fingers or soft bread sticks

2 tbsp – Cocoa powder

1 tsp – Vanilla essence

Craving red velvet cake? Here’s how you can make it at home just like Lisa Haydon did

Steps

*In a bowl, add coffee powder and pour 1.5 cups of hot water. Give it a stir and allow to cool.

*Take a large bowl and add heavy cream and sugar as per the measurements given above. Beat until peak forms.

*Once it is thick and foamy, add mascarpone or cream cheese along with a tsp of vanilla essence. Mix well.

*Dip the soft breadsticks into the coffee mixture that was left to cool and place it on a tray. Spread half of the cream mixture on them. Repeat the process with all the breadsticks.

*Do it until you have two layers of the same. Make sure the mixture you have spread is even and flat. Now dust it with cocoa powder refrigerate it for 4-6 hours or overnight.

*Cut into pieces and enjoy!

Will you try this recipe?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd