Make eggless, three-ingredient mayonnaise with this simple recipe

Make mayonnaise sauce at home. (Source: nehadeepakshah/Instagram) Make mayonnaise sauce at home. (Source: nehadeepakshah/Instagram)

From sandwich, dumplings to crispy snacks, if there is one sauce that goes with all of these, it is mayonnaise. If you are a fan of mayo, how about making it at home rather than buying packaged product from the market?

In fact, making mayonnaise involves a super-easy recipe that needs only three ingredients apart from salt and sugar. And you can make it easily without using eggs. Try this recipe by former Masterchef runner-up Neha Deepak Shah who recently shared it on Instagram. “Mayonnaise is one of the mother sauce. It is oil emulsified with other ingredients to make it light and airy,” she wrote.

Read| Tweak your sandwich a little this weekend; here’s how

Ingredients

½ cup – Oil

¼ cup – Cold soya milk (regular, unsweetened)

1 tsp – Vinegar

½ tsp – Sugar

½ tsp – Salt

Method

*Take some oil in a bowl.

*To this, add some soya milk.

* Now add vinegar, followed by sugar and salt. Blend all the ingredients together for about two to three minutes until it has a thick consistency. You can also add ¼ tsp of yellow mustard powder (optional).

* Once the mayo is ready, transfer it to a container and refrigerate.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd