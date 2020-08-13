Make eggless, three-ingredient mayonnaise with this simple recipe

From sandwich, dumplings to crispy snacks, if there is one sauce that goes with all of these, it is mayonnaise. If you are a fan of mayo, how about making it at home rather than buying packaged product from the market?
In fact, making mayonnaise involves a super-easy recipe that needs only three ingredients apart from salt and sugar. And you can make it easily without using eggs. Try this recipe by former Masterchef runner-up Neha Deepak Shah who recently shared it on Instagram. “Mayonnaise is one of the mother sauce. It is oil emulsified with other ingredients to make it light and airy,” she wrote.
Mayonnaise is one of the mother sauce. It is oil emulsified with other ingredients to make it light and airy. 😍 Making eggless mayo is super easy at home & all you need is OIL, SOYA MILK* , VINEGAR, SALT & SUGAR. This is light, fluffy and doesn't need anything artificial. 💖 YOU WILL NEVER BUY PACKAGED MAYO EVER AGAIN. Factory processed mayo is full of chemicals and isn't as fantastic to use on a regular basis. 🌟Vishesh Tippani Use COLD Soya milk. It does all the magic. It should be chiller to get a nice thick mayo. *I have tried making this with regular chilled milk too but usually the mayo is thinner than the one with soya milk and also takes slightly longer to thicken but is as fantastic too. If using regular milk, you can chill the oil also. SOYA MILK is definitely preferred over regular milk.
Ingredients
½ cup – Oil
¼ cup – Cold soya milk (regular, unsweetened)
1 tsp – Vinegar
½ tsp – Sugar
½ tsp – Salt
Method
*Take some oil in a bowl.
*To this, add some soya milk.
* Now add vinegar, followed by sugar and salt. Blend all the ingredients together for about two to three minutes until it has a thick consistency. You can also add ¼ tsp of yellow mustard powder (optional).
* Once the mayo is ready, transfer it to a container and refrigerate.
