Looking for an eggless, gluten-free, no maida chocolate cake? Try this easy recipe

It will not be wrong to say that most of us have tried our hands at baking during the quarantine and whipped up some delicious desserts. And why not, desserts are the best way to add some sweetness to the otherwise monotonous days. But too much sugar can be harmful to health, which is why we are here with a healthy cake recipe for you today. So ditch cakes made with plain flour or maida for this simple recipe from Shivesh Bhatia who whipped up chocolate rose cake with the choicest of gluten-free ingredients.

Instead of maida, the bakery chef opted for jowar flour or sorghum which is a healthier alternative to maida or atta as it is not only rich in fibre but also protein.

So check out the eggless, no maida, gluten-free recipe that you can make at home.

Ingredients

1½ cups – Jowar flour

¾ cup – Cocoa powder

A pinch of salt

1 tsp – Baking powder

½ tsp – Baking soda

¾ cup – Vegetable oil

1½ cups – Caster sugar

½ cup – Yogurt

½ tsp – Vanilla extract

¾ cup – Milk

For rose buttercream

½ cup – Softened butter

1 cup – Icing sugar (sifted)

1 tsp – Rose extract

2-3 drops – Pink food colouring

Method

*In a large bowl, sift jowar flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Keep aside.

*In a separate bowl, combine sugar and oil. Using a whisk, mix until it is light and fluffy.

*Then add yogurt and vanilla extract to the sugar and oil mix. Combine well.

*Fold half of the dry mix that was set aside earlier using a spatula.

*Add milk to the batter and combine it well. Finally, add the leftover dry mix until no large flour pockets remain.

*Transfer the batter into two 6’ inch round pans which are greased and lined with parchment paper.

*Bake the cakes @180C for 35-40 minutes or until a skewer inserted comes out clean.

*To prepare the frosting, beat softened butter on high speed using an electric whisk until light and fluffy. Add in the rose extract and food colour and beat again to combine.

*Sift in the icing sugar, initially mixing in with a spatula and then with an electric whisk.

*Once the cakes have cooled down completely, spread the frosting and layer the cakes. Enjoy!

