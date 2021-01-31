scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 31, 2021
Make eggless fluffy pancakes at home; recipe inside

Try this delectable breakfast-for-dinner recipe today!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 31, 2021 9:00:13 pm
pancakes eggless, pancakes eggless recipe, pancakes eggless homemade recipe, pancakes eggless bake with shiveshWould you like to try it? (Photo: Pixabay)

While pancakes are ideal for breakfast, we know food lovers don’t mind having breakfast for dinner. For someone who enjoys their pancakes fluffy, here is an interesting recipe you can bookmark. The best part is they are prepared without eggs!

Ahead, check out this video by Shivesh Bhatia, a baker and a YouTuber along with the steps below!

Ingredients

  • 4 tbsp milk powder
  • 3/4 cup maida or all-purpose flour
  • 1.5 tsp vinegar
  • 2 tbsp oil
  • 2 tbsp fine sugar
  • 1/2 tsp baking soda
  • 1/2 cup + 2 tbsp milk

Steps

*In a little bowl add vinegar and warm milk. Stir nicely and keep it aside.

*Next, in a large glass bowl, add flour along with some fine sugar, baking soda and finally milk powder as per the proportions mentioned above. Using a whisker, mix all the dry ingredients.

*Finally, add the concoction of milk and vinegar along with some vegetable oil. Mix it using a spatula.

*Put a non-stick pan on low-medium flame and brush it with some vegetable oil. Using a measuring cup, scoop out the batter and pour it on to the pan.

*Once one side is cooked, flip and cook the other side. Serve it with your favourite maple syrup, whipped cream or just some yummy melted chocolate with fresh fruits.

Enjoy!

