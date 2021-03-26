Enjoy eggless pineapple cake with this easy recipe

Would you like to try? (Photo: shivesh17/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Pineapple as pizza topping may not excite everyone, but a creamy pineapple cake is hard to resist; isn’t it? So what better way to enjoy the weekend than indulge in a delicious pineapple cake made at home.

If that sounds exciting to you, then look no further as we have the perfect pineapple cake recipe for you, courtesy of YouTuber and baker Shivesh Bhatia.

Check out all that you need to prepare this heavenly indulgence!

Ingredients For the cake 1 cup – Castor sugar

2 tsp – Lemon juice

180g – All-purpose flour

2 tsp – Vanilla extract

300ml – Milk

½ cup – Vegetable oil

2 tbsp – Milk powder

1 tsp – Baking soda

¼ cup – Yoghurt For compote 2 tbsp – Sugar

60ml – Water

200g – Chopped pineapple