Enjoy eggless pineapple cake with this easy recipe

Pineapple as pizza topping may not excite everyone, but a creamy pineapple cake is hard to resist; isn’t it? So what better way to enjoy the weekend than indulge in a delicious pineapple cake made at home.
If that sounds exciting to you, then look no further as we have the perfect pineapple cake recipe for you, courtesy of YouTuber and baker Shivesh Bhatia.
Check out all that you need to prepare this heavenly indulgence!
- 1 cup – Castor sugar
- 2 tsp – Lemon juice
- 180g – All-purpose flour
- 2 tsp – Vanilla extract
- 300ml – Milk
- ½ cup – Vegetable oil
- 2 tbsp – Milk powder
- 1 tsp – Baking soda
- ¼ cup – Yoghurt
- 2 tbsp – Sugar
- 60ml – Water
- 200g – Chopped pineapple
*First things first, preheat the oven at 180C. Simultaneously, line your cake tin with parchment paper.
*Next, take a bowl and add sugar, oil. Whisk the two ingredients at high speed. Add vanilla essence and curd. Whisk again. Once done, add lemon juice, milk and give it a final mix.
*Take another bowl and place a large sieve over it. Sift the all-purpose flour and baking powder. Mix the wet and dry ingredients together and bake at 180C for 30 minutes.
*While it is baking, prepare the compote. Take a saucepan and add pineapple chunks, sugar and water. Cook over low medium heat and until the pineapple reduces and looks like jam. Once the cake is ready, demould and cut it into two layers.
*Brush it with pineapple compote or sugar syrup. Put some whipping cream on the edges and in the centre spread the compote. Add whipped cream on top and then add the second dry cake layer. Top it off with dollops of whipped cream.
*Spread it evenly on the top and enjoy!
Would you like to try this recipe?
