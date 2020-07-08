Bake eggless chocolate sooji cake in a cooker; here’s the recipe

Who said you need fancy ingredients to make a cake? In fact you can make a healthy version of it by using sooji or semolina instead of flour. It can also be made without eggs, making it a perfectly delicious dessert for vegetarians too.
Here’s a recipe for eggless chocolate sooji cake from MintsRecipes by food blogger Reshu Drolia. You can make it in a cooker, so try this without any delay:
Ingredients
1 cup – Semolina (sooji)
1 cup – Curd
¾ cup – Milk
½ cup – Icing sugar
⅓ – Chopped dry fruits
2 tsp – Cocoa powder
1 tsp – Chocolate powder
Pinch of salt
¼ cup – Vegetable oil
¼ tsp – Cardamom powder
¾ tsp – Baking powder
½ tsp – Soda
Method
* Take a big bowl and add semolina/sooji in it.
* To this, add chocolate powder and cocoa powder. Now add sugar and the dry fruits. Mix the dry ingredients well using a spatula.
* Now add curd, vegetable oil and mix.
* Add cardamom powder and a pinch of salt. Mix the ingredients.
* Pour half the amount of milk in the batter and mix well so that there are no lumps.
* Rest the batter for 15 minutes.
* After 15 minutes, add the rest of the milk gradually to make sure the batter does not get too soggy.
* Place a stove stand inside a pressure cooker. Fill the cooker with ½ glass of water.
* Place a small steel plate on the stand inside the cooker and fill with water.
* Put the cooker lid and bring the water to boil.
* Meanwhile, add baking powder and soda into the batter and mix thoroughly.
* Grease a mould or cake tin with butter. Pour the batter in it.
* Transfer the cake mould or pan inside the cooker. Remove the cooker whistle from the lid. Close the lid and cook for 20-25 minutes on low flame or till the cake is ready.
* Once the cake is ready, remove the mould from the cooker. Allow it to cool down before taking out the cake from the mould.
