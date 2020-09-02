How about some eggless cookies today?

There is no one good time to gorge on cookies. They can be consumed as a mid-day snack, and also to satiate sweet cravings. From chocolate and strawberry to coconut and vanilla, the variety of cookies one can make at home is large. So, if you are in the mood to bake today, how about some eggless cookies?
If the answer to the above question is in the affirmative, then you must try the Eggless Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie recipe shared by chef Vinesh Johny.
Remember to use the ingredients in the right proportions to make the perfect cookies.
Take a look.
View this post on Instagram
RECIPE POST- Eggless Chocolate Peanut butter Cookie Tag someone who loves #cookies ——- INGREDIENTS Butter 75g Caster sugar 60g Brown sugar 65g Peanut Butter 65g Fresh cream 35g Vanilla 3g Salt 3g Baking Soda 1.5g Flour 80g Cocoa powder 30g Dark Chocolate 100g (Chopped) METHOD: 1. Cream the butter, sugars and peanut butter together till light and fluffy. 2. Add the fresh cream and vanilla and mix until smooth. 3. Add in the dry ingredients and the chopped chocolate and combine well to get a nice cookie dough. 4. Portion the dough into 40g portions and roll into balls. Place on a tray with silicon mat or parchment paper. 5. Chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Bake at 170C for 14 to 16 minutes. #cookie #wednesday #chocolate #peanutbutter
Ingredients
75g – Butter
60g – Caster sugar
65g – Brown sugar
65g – Peanut Butter
35g – Fresh cream
3g – Vanilla
3g – Salt
1.5g – Baking Soda
80g – Flour
30g – Cocoa powder
100g – Dark chocolate, chopped
ALSO READ | Midnight snacks: Give a shot to these healthy, gluten-free and vegan cookies
Method
*Cream butter, sugars, and the peanut butter together till light and fluffy.
*Add fresh cream, vanilla and mix until smooth.
*Add in the dry ingredients, chopped chocolate, and combine well to get nice cookie dough.
*Divide the dough into 40g portions and roll into balls. Place on a tray with a silicone mat or parchment paper.
*Chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Bake at 170C for 14 to 16 minutes.
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.