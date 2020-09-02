How about some eggless cookies today?

Here's a special treat that you can try. (Source: Vinesh Johny/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

There is no one good time to gorge on cookies. They can be consumed as a mid-day snack, and also to satiate sweet cravings. From chocolate and strawberry to coconut and vanilla, the variety of cookies one can make at home is large. So, if you are in the mood to bake today, how about some eggless cookies?

If the answer to the above question is in the affirmative, then you must try the Eggless Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie recipe shared by chef Vinesh Johny.

Remember to use the ingredients in the right proportions to make the perfect cookies.

Take a look.

Ingredients

75g – Butter

60g – Caster sugar

65g – Brown sugar

65g – Peanut Butter

35g – Fresh cream

3g – Vanilla

3g – Salt

1.5g – Baking Soda

80g – Flour

30g – Cocoa powder

100g – Dark chocolate, chopped

Method

*Cream butter, sugars, and the peanut butter together till light and fluffy.

*Add fresh cream, vanilla and mix until smooth.

*Add in the dry ingredients, chopped chocolate, and combine well to get nice cookie dough.

*Divide the dough into 40g portions and roll into balls. Place on a tray with a silicone mat or parchment paper.

*Chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Bake at 170C for 14 to 16 minutes.

