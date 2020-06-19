Bake eggless butter cookies at home with just these basic ingredients

Butter cookies by chef Kunal Kapur (Source: chefkunal/Instagram) Butter cookies by chef Kunal Kapur (Source: chefkunal/Instagram)

If you are in the mood for munching something sweet, cookies could be a good option. But instead of buying them each time, you can also try your hand at making them at home and eating freshly baked cookies of your choice.

Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur recently showed us a simple recipe for baking eggless butter cookies, for which you just need some basic ingredients easily available at home. All you need to remember is the ratio of 1:2:3 for the three main ingredients required to bake it, said Chef Kapur. Try this:

Ingredients

1¼ cup – Butter

1 cup/150 gm – Sugar

2 tsp – Vanilla extract

2¼ cup/450 gm – All purpose flour

¼ cup – Choco chips or fennel seeds (optional)

Method

* Add butter in a bowl and cream it with a blender.

* To this, add sugar and blend well. Add vanilla extract and whisk for two to three minutes.

* Now add flour and mix well.

* Take out the mixture on a flat surface and knead the dough.

* You can add chocolate chips, fennel seeds or any other ingredient of your choice to the dough for flavour. You can also keep it plain.

* Take out a small portion of the dough and fold it with your hands in the shape of a cookie. Repeat the process with the rest of the dough.

* Put butter paper on a baking tray and place the dough balls one beside another without them overlapping.

* Bake the cookies in the oven at 180 degrees Celsius for about 10 minutes or till the edges start turning brown.

