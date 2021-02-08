Would you like to try egg roti for breakfast today?

With the weekend just gone by, Mondays usually start on a slow (read: lazy) note. As a result, early morning breakfast may take a backseat. But since you should never skip a meal, we have the perfect breakfast for you to begin the week with. The recipe is not only healthy but is also super easy to make and as you guessed it — yum!

Salivating, already? Here’s a recipe from chef Meghna Kamdar that is the perfect way to kick-start the week.

Take a look!

“Takes just a few minutes of your time, a pre-preparation of omelette and a plain homemade roti,” said Kamdar.

Ingredients

1 – Homemade Plain Chapati (Roti)

1 – Egg

Salt

Finely chopped Onion (Green onion)

Finely chopped chilli

Chopped tomatoes

Finely chopped coriander leaves

Tomato Ketchup (Optional)

Cheese shredded (Optional)

Method

*Take a homemade roti.

*Make a small cut on the side top and create a pocket

Now time to make omelette mixture

*Break open an egg. Add salt.

*Heating the pan.

*Stir the egg nicely. Add chopped onion, chilli, tomatoes, coriander. Mix well.

*Drizzle some oil on the pan.

*Now place the roti on the pan. Let it warm up a bit from one side.

*Take egg mix in a pouring jar. Now lift the top of roti where you made a pocket cut earlier. Slowly start pouring egg mix in it

*Drizzle some oil on the top

*Cook from both sides. It is ready!

Note: Make sure egg spills well into the roti

Be gentle while cooking.

Serve Egg Roti with some ketchup or chutney of your choice

