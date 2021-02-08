Would you like to try egg roti for breakfast today?

With the weekend just gone by, Mondays usually start on a slow (read: lazy) note. As a result, early morning breakfast may take a backseat. But since you should never skip a meal, we have the perfect breakfast for you to begin the week with. The recipe is not only healthy but is also super easy to make and as you guessed it — yum!
Salivating, already? Here’s a recipe from chef Meghna Kamdar that is the perfect way to kick-start the week.
Take a look!
“Takes just a few minutes of your time, a pre-preparation of omelette and a plain homemade roti,” said Kamdar.
Ingredients
1 – Homemade Plain Chapati (Roti)
1 – Egg
Salt
Finely chopped Onion (Green onion)
Finely chopped chilli
Chopped tomatoes
Finely chopped coriander leaves
Tomato Ketchup (Optional)
Cheese shredded (Optional)
Method
*Take a homemade roti.
*Make a small cut on the side top and create a pocket
Now time to make omelette mixture
*Break open an egg. Add salt.
*Heating the pan.
*Stir the egg nicely. Add chopped onion, chilli, tomatoes, coriander. Mix well.
*Drizzle some oil on the pan.
*Now place the roti on the pan. Let it warm up a bit from one side.
*Take egg mix in a pouring jar. Now lift the top of roti where you made a pocket cut earlier. Slowly start pouring egg mix in it
*Drizzle some oil on the top
*Cook from both sides. It is ready!
Note: Make sure egg spills well into the roti
Be gentle while cooking.
Serve Egg Roti with some ketchup or chutney of your choice
