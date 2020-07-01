Leftover recipe: Try this simple egg roll for breakfast today

Time to try out this easy recipe. (Source: Nmami Agarwal/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Time to try out this easy recipe. (Source: Nmami Agarwal/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Eating the same thing every day can become a boring affair. So if you want to spice up your breakfast or just want to jazz things up for evening snacks, there are plenty of mouth-watering recipes you can try. In a quest to find some delicious and easy to make recipes, we chanced upon this quick and simple egg roll made with leftover roti or chapati.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal recently shared the recipe on her Instagram.

What more? You can add your choice of vegetables to make it more tempting than it already is.

Ingredients

Leftover chapati

Onion – chopped

Tomato and garlic chutney

2 – Egg whites and 1 – Full egg mixture

Method

*Heat a leftover chapati on a tawa.

*Pour the egg mixture over it. And let it stick to the chapati.

*Now, take the chapati and put some chutney on it and garnish with onions and other vegetables of your choice.

*Give it a shape of a roll. Egg roll is ready.

Here’s what she had to say:

*Easy to prepare.

*Contains high biological value, protein.

*Throw in some extra vegetables like zucchini, spinach and beetroot.

*A great way to use up leftovers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd