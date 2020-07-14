Dinner recipe: Make egg keema at home tonight

Eggs are one of the most versatile food items that can be prepared in numerous ways. And the best part is that it tastes lovely in all its forms — whether it is boiled, as an omelette, as a stuffing or even as keema. So how about trying an egg dish for dinner tonight? Looking for ideas — egg keema, the spicy, slow cooked dish made with onions, tomatoes and spices, has our vote. Bulk up some protein with this delicious cheesy recipe.
Here’s the recipe shared by TheBriskKitchen on Instagram.
#cheesyeggkeema #eggcurry #cheese #bornoninstagram #indiancuisine#indiansnacks #gharkakhana #foodindia #desifoodie #thegreatindianfoodie #indianrecipes #foodtalkindia #desifoodie #homemadefood #indiancuisine #goodfoodindia #khanakhazana #easycooking #simplerecipes #homecooking #simplecooking #homecookedmeal #yummyfood #cookingtime #quickrecipes
Ingredients
½ tsp – Cooking oil
3 – Boiled egg
1 pinch + 1 tsp – Red chilli powder
1 pinch + 1 tsp- Salt
1 pinch – Haldi powder
1 tsp – Butter
1 – Onion, chopped
1 tbsp – Ginger, chopped
1 – Green chilli, chopped
1 – Tomato, chopped
½ tsp – Cumin powder
½ tsp – Garam masala
½ tsp – Coriander powder
½ tsp – Pav bhaji masala
150 ml – Water
1 tbsp – Besan
1 tbsp – Kasuri methi
½ tsp – Black pepper
100 ml – Water
100 g – Cheddar cheese
Coriander, chopped
Method
*In a kadhai, add cooking oil, boiled eggs, red chilli powder, salt and haldi powder. Fry for 2-3 mins and keep aside.
*In the same kadhai, add butter and chopped onions. Sauté well. Add chopped ginger and garlic. Sauté well. Add chopped green chilli, tomato and salt. Mix well. Add haldi powder, red chilli powder, jeera powder, garam masala, coriander powder and pav bhaji masala. Mix well. Add water and besan. Mix well. Add kasuri methi and black pepper.
*Now grate the fried eggs and add along with water and grated cheddar cheese.
*Garnish with extra cheese and chopped coriander.
Pro tips
– If you are bored of eating boiled eggs every day, give this flavoursome recipe a try.
When are you making it?
