Kick-start your day with this yummy, healthy egg recipe

Would you like to try this tasty egg and sweet potato dish? (Source: Nmami Agarwal/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Looking for interesting and healthy recipes to kick-start your day? Worry not, this lip-smacking egg recipe will come to your rescue this morning. The best thing about eggs is that they can be made in as many different ways as you can imagine. And a lovely way to prepare eggs is by pairing them with nutritious vegetables. If you been wanting to move beyond omelette and egg roll, here is something to try.

Check out nutritionist Nmami Agarwal’s recipe for Sweet Potato Egg Casserole.

“Sweet potato egg casserole made using eggs, spinach and shredded sweet potatoes is a perfect treat to your taste buds. It is easy to prepare, filling and can be a top pick for you at breakfast, lunch and on holidays,” she said.

Sweet potatoes are a healthy option instead of potatoes. They are rich in fiber, vitamin B and Vitamin C.

Ingredients

1 – Medium sweet potato

1 tsp – Lime juice

½ tsp – Ground black pepper

40g – Boiled spinach

50 ml – Low fat milk

20g – Green onions

1 tsp – Jalapenos

¼ tsp – Garlic powder

¼ tsp – Onion powder

¼ tsp – Chilli powder

Salt and pepper as per taste

Method

*Firstly, pre-heat the oven to 350 degrees Celsius.

*Take a bowl and add eggs, all the spices and whisk together. After few seconds, add green onions, jalapenos, milk and whisk to combine.

*Now add shredded sweet potato followed by spinach and mix well.

*Transfer this mixture to a baking dish and flatten with a spatula. Bake for few minutes.

*Remove from oven and cut into small squares.

*Serve and enjoy.

Would you try it out?

