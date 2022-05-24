Edible tape to keep burritos, wrap fillings in place invented by students at John Hopkins University

Who doesn’t love a good bite of burritos or wrap filled with scrumptious fillings? However, more often than not, eating these delicious food items can get messy with the fillings constantly falling out. However, you don’t have to worry anymore as students at John Hopkins University have come up with a food invention that will ensure you eat your wraps mess-free.

As part of Engineering Design Day earlier this month, a group of students created ‘Tastee Tape’ which the university described as “an edible adhesive comprising a food-grade fibrous scaffold and an organic adhesive that ensures the ingredients in your favourite wrap are kept tucked tightly inside during cooking and consumption”. According to the university, the team, which consisted of chemical and biomolecular engineering students, was inspired by their own experiences with messy lunches.

Describing the invention, Tyler Guarino, who was part of the team, said, “First, we learned about the science around the tape and different adhesives, and then we worked to find edible counterparts.”

To create this innovative product, the team tested a number of ingredients and combinations before settling on a final recipe – which is edible, safe and has the tensile strength enough to hold together a fat burrito. “What I can say is that all its ingredients are safe to consume, are food grade, and are common food and dietary additives,” Guarino added.

The tape comes in rectangular strips measuring half an inch by two inches, affixed to sheets of waxed paper. To use this, you need to remove a strip from the sheet, wet it thoroughly to activate and apply it to your food items.

Tested on “too many burritos to count”, “Tastee Tape allows you to put full faith in your tortilla, and enjoy your meal, mess-free,” he concluded.

