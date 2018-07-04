5 edible plants that you can include in your diet

There are several plants whose different parts are edible. (Getty Images) There are several plants whose different parts are edible. (Getty Images)

Edible plants, as the name suggests, are those whose certain parts can be safely eaten by human beings. They have high nutritious value and it is rather helpful to know which are the ones that we can eat along with the a host of health benefits they carry within themselves.

We bring to you a list that will help you decide what to eat.

Cattail

Cattails, grown in Australia and Northern Hemisphere, is a unique plant. They are most often found in marshy areas. Several parts of the plant can be eaten. Each cattail has male and female flowers on the stalk. The pollen of the plant, before the male pollinates the female during spring, can be colected and used to make muffins or other delicacies along with some other traditional flowers. The fibrous roots of the plant are also useful. They can also be harvested and later dried, grounded, spearted from starch and then used to thicken sauces and corn starch.

Prickly Pear Cactus

The quintessential desert plant, the cactus is in fact a very nutritional and tasty. However be careful before eating it. Remove the spines carefully before eating.

Clovers

Clovers are easily available and can be eaten raw. But if boiled, they taste better.

Dandelion

One might be surprised to know this, but dandelions can be eaten, all of it. Its leaves flowers, even the roots can be safely consume.

Fireweed

Scientifially known as Chamerion angustifolium, fireweed is a native in the Northern hemisphere. It is an edible plant and it is beat eaten when the leaves are tender and young. The seeds and the flowers have a similar peppery taste.

