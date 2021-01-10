This chef’s edible chocolate compass is going viral; watch video

You may have come across many instances of chefs using chocolate in unique ways — in the form of edible installations and other creations. Adding to the list, pastry chef Amaury Guichon has come up with yet another masterpiece that has left us awestruck.

The chef, for a while, has been making a range of chocolate creations: from a life-size telescope to a Gorilla. His latest creation is a chocolate compass that has now gone viral on social media.

To make chocolate compass, the chef covered a chocolate pastry with molten chocolate. He then used a stamp to make gold imprints replicating markers of direction on a compass. To this, he added a needle and covered the cake with a sugar glass dome. And the compass looked quite real. Watch the video:

Recently, the chef’s edible chocolate Christmas tree also went viral.

Among the latest food trends, we also saw netizens baking the ‘tsunami cake‘.

