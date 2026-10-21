It’s not about when you eat protein. Here’s what matters more

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Is there a particular time of day when you should ideally not consume protein? That’s what we asked Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian at KIMS Hospitals Thane, who said that there is no fixed cut-off time for protein.
“What matters more is how much protein you consume across the entire day. If you are hungry in the evening or have not met your protein requirement, having a protein-rich meal or snack at night is perfectly reasonable. For people who exercise, spreading protein intake across the day may be more useful than trying to consume most of it in one meal,” said Sheikh.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Is eating protein close to bedtime bad for health or weight?
Not necessarily. “A protein-rich evening meal does not automatically lead to weight gain. Weight is influenced by your overall calorie intake, food choices and activity levels. In fact, some studies suggest that consuming protein before sleep can support overnight muscle protein synthesis, particularly in people who exercise regularly,” said Sheikh.
How late can someone have a protein-rich meal?
There is no universal “last time” to eat protein. “A person can have protein at dinner or even a small protein-rich snack before bed if it fits their dietary needs. The practical point is to avoid very heavy meals immediately before sleeping if they cause bloating, acidity, or discomfort,” Sheikh mentioned.
Should protein be eaten at every meal?
Sheikh asserted that including a source of protein in each main meal can make it easier to meet daily requirements and support muscle maintenance. “Eggs, curd, paneer, dal, beans, soy, fish, chicken and lean meats can all be used depending on dietary preference,” said Sheikh.
What is more important — protein timing or total protein intake?
Total daily intake comes first, affirmed Sheikh. “Once that is adequate, distributing protein fairly evenly through the day can be a sensible approach. For active adults, around 20–40 g of protein per meal is often used as a general reference, though individual needs vary with body size, age, activity and health status,” said Sheikh.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.