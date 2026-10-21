It’s not about when you eat protein. Here’s what matters more

Is there a particular time of day when you should ideally not consume protein? That’s what we asked Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian at KIMS Hospitals Thane, who said that there is no fixed cut-off time for protein.

“What matters more is how much protein you consume across the entire day. If you are hungry in the evening or have not met your protein requirement, having a protein-rich meal or snack at night is perfectly reasonable. For people who exercise, spreading protein intake across the day may be more useful than trying to consume most of it in one meal,” said Sheikh.