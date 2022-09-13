Desi white corn vs yellow American counterpart: Find out which is healthier

Healthy eating does not always involve adding unattainable exotic foods to your plate; sometimes, it is also about going back to your roots and eating ancient foods that have always been a part of our tradition. One such food is the humble corn — particularly the desi white corn — which is known by many names: corn, bhutta, makka, makai, etc.

On celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar’s Instagram page, nutritionist Ghazal Furniturewala shared the reasons why we need to go back to eating the desi white corn, as opposed to its yellow American counterpart, which is what is seen in the market these days, popularly consumed in its boiled form.

Furniturewala explained in a video that until recently, there were many varieties of desi corn available in the market, in many different colours. “…like orange, purple, and other colours of the rainbow. But today, it is difficult to get our hands on even the white corn. We only get to see the American variety everywhere. Our traditional cooking practices have always promoted native farming,” she said.

The nutritionist added that desi corn is usually consumed after it is roasted. It can be done on the gas stove. Later, some spices and masala can be rubbed on it, and lemon can be squeezed, so as to enhance its taste.

“It can be added to a kadhi, boiled and eaten with khichdi, made chapatis with. In the monsoon season, while people avoid eating certain foods, corn can be consumed,” Furniturewala said, adding that growing desi corn is good for the health of the soil, and that it provides us with the nourishment of natural seeds. “It is good for the local economy and also the ecology,” she added.

In a separate post, she wrote that desi corn can be turned into a “makai upma“. “It is versatile and here for a short time.”

