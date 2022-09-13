scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Desi white corn vs yellow American counterpart: Find out which is healthier

There were many varieties of desi corn available in the market, in many different colours. But today, it is difficult to get our hands on even the white corn, said a nutritionist

eating desi white corn, health benefits of eating desi white corn, what is the desi white corn, how to eat desi white corn, desi white corn or yellow American corn, bhutta, makka, indian express newsDo you like eating the desi bhutta or white corn? (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Healthy eating does not always involve adding unattainable exotic foods to your plate; sometimes, it is also about going back to your roots and eating ancient foods that have always been a part of our tradition. One such food is the humble corn — particularly the desi white corn — which is known by many names: corn, bhutta, makka, makai, etc.

On celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar’s Instagram page, nutritionist Ghazal Furniturewala shared the reasons why we need to go back to eating the desi white corn, as opposed to its yellow American counterpart, which is what is seen in the market these days, popularly consumed in its boiled form.

Furniturewala explained in a video that until recently, there were many varieties of desi corn available in the market, in many different colours. “…like orange, purple, and other colours of the rainbow. But today, it is difficult to get our hands on even the white corn. We only get to see the American variety everywhere. Our traditional cooking practices have always promoted native farming,” she said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rujuta Diwekar (@rujuta.diwekar)

The nutritionist added that desi corn is usually consumed after it is roasted. It can be done on the gas stove. Later, some spices and masala can be rubbed on it, and lemon can be squeezed, so as to enhance its taste.

“It can be added to a kadhi, boiled and eaten with khichdi, made chapatis with. In the monsoon season, while people avoid eating certain foods, corn can be consumed,” Furniturewala said, adding that growing desi corn is good for the health of the soil, and that it provides us with the nourishment of natural seeds. “It is good for the local economy and also the ecology,” she added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ghazal Furniturewala. (@ghazalkareem)

In a separate post, she wrote that desi corn can be turned into a “makai upma“. “It is versatile and here for a short time.”

8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ridePremium
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soonPremium
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court saidPremium
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court said

